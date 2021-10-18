St Eunan's defeat Gaeil Fhánada to take ladies IFC title - and end years of heartache

St Eunan’s ended their Intermediate Championship heartbreak with victory over Gaeil Fhánada in Milford.

St Eunans 3-10

Gaeil Fhanada 1-9

Claire Doherty scored two of the goals and Laoise Ryan hit the other for a St Eunan’s side who had lost four of the last five intermediate finals.

Doherty also kicked four points in a player of the match performance at corner-forward while Rose Boyle, Clodagh Brennan and Niamh Walsh also chipped in with a point in the nine-point victory.

If the winning margin suggests this was a somewhat easy victory for the new champions, this was far from the case.

The sides were level four times in the first half and it was all square 1-4 each at half-time.

Aofie Brennan flicked a Lauren Carr long ball into the danger area for the Fanad goal, while Doherty got on the end of a good move to slot home the St Eunan’s three-pointer.

Laoise Ryan smashed home St Eunan’s second goal after Doherty’s strike came back off the crossbar to put St Eunan’s 2-9 to 1-7 in front.

While Lauren Carr, who was Gaeil Fhanada’s best player, cut the margin to three on the hour mark, Doherty sealed the win with an injury time goal.

St Eunan’s: Catherine Fletcher; Sophie McFeely, Kate McGovern, Laura Kealy; Sinead McIntyre, Kaneshia McKinney, Catherine Boyle; Shauna Higgins, Clodagh Brennan (0-1); Laura Crossan, Niamh Walsh (0-1), Laoise Ryan (1-2); Shauna McFadden, Rose Boyle (0-2), Claire Doherty (2-4). Subs: Ciara O’Donnell for McFadden, Grainne O’Malley for McIntyre.

Gaeil Fhánada: Siobhan Coyle; Victoria Gallagher, Michelle McDevitt, Meabh Duffy; Margaret Friel, Niamh McDevitt, Orla McGonigle; Aoife Brennan (1-0), Eimear Gibbons; Lauren Carr (0-3, 3f), Mairead Coll (0-1), Siobhan Sweeney; Aisling McDevitt, Clare Friel, Hannah ShIelds (0-3, 2f). Subs: Iseult Ní Mhathuna for Sweeney, Michelle Murphy for Duffy; Caithlin Heraghty for Friel; Siobhan Sweeney for A.McDevitt.

Referee: Paddy McGonagle (Buncrana)