O’Connor to the fore as Malin defeat MacCumhaill’s to win Junior B title

What a difference a year makes! Having lost out in a closed-doors final to Urris last year in the Donegal LGFA Junior B championship, on Sunday things were a world apart for Malin as they sealed victory in the same competition in front of a bumper crowd in Lifford.

Malin 5-9

MacCumhaill’s 1-5

Tara O’Connor’s four goals and two points capped a marvellous personal performance, although when goalkeeper Aoife McColgan - a SFC winner with Moville and Ulster champion with Donegal - spoke about just what it means to her home club, it hit home.

Hitting home was something it only took O’Connor three minutes to manage against a lively MacCumhaill’s side. The Malin corner-forward got onto a pass from Aisling O’Neill before shooting past Clara Blaney for the opening goal.

However, the Twin Towns team hit back with a goal of their own just two minutes later when Aoife Gillespie drilled into the bottom corner and Edel Sweeney and then O’Connor for Malin also pointed to make it 1-1 to 1-1.

MacCumhaill’s were dealt a blow when midfielder Nicole O’Leary landed badly on a knee and was treated before being taken off. By the first water-break it was the Inishowen side who were in front, 1-3 to 1-1, when Niamh Doherty and Louise O’Connor both pointed.

By half-time, following an opening period that lasted 40 minutes all in, it was 3-5 to 1-3 for Malin, with O’Neill also impressing for the lack and amber. She scored 1-2 in the second quarter, with the goal lashed into the top corner having gone on the run and gone wide to create the angle for herself.

O’Connor netted her second goal having been steered left before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner. Before those two goals, McColgan in goal had to be alert to save from Leah Gallen.

Points from Gillespie and Gallen for MacCumhaill’s came either side of half-time but with O’Connor on song, Malin were showing their capabilities to lead from the front. Her third goal came on 35 minutes when she raced clear and shot high into the net.

O’Neill and Suzie Lafferty points meant it was 4-7 to 1-5 for Malin by the three-quarter mark. As the end approached MacCumhaill’s understandably had to push on only to leave the key in the back door and O’Connor broke away to score her fourth goal of the afternoon.

Malin: Aoife McColgan; Linda McColgan, Tara Kelly, Caoimhe Mac Suibhne; Caitlin Kelly, Caitlin Monagle, Aisling Doherty; Mariah Doherty, Louise O’Connor (0-1); Niamh Doherty (0-1), Sophie Murphy, Aisling O’Neill (1-4, 1f); Kate McCallion, Emer Lafferty, Tara O’Connor (4-2). Subs: Sophie Murphy for Kelly (30), Suzie Lafferty (0-1) and Breda Doherty for McCallion and Doherty (half-time), Kerri Stevens for L O’Connor (49).

Sean MacCumhaill's: Clara Bradley; Denise Espey, Sarah Finnegan, Roisín Lillis; Eleanor McDaid, Amy Harkin-McNulty, Abigail Temple-Asokhu; Nicole O’Leary, Leah Gallen (0-3, 3f); Aine Bogle, Ava Martin, Edel Sweeney (0-1, 1f); Aoife Kelly, Eimear Gillooley, Aoife Gillespie (1-1, 1). Subs: Kamila Jedrusik for O’Leary (15), CJ Doherty for Bogle (40), Catilin Thompson for Espey (45), Holly Gillespie and Anna McCauley for Bradley and Kelly (50)

Referee: Joe O’Donnell (Naomh Padraig, Lifford)