Second-place finish for McGlynn as Donegal Masters women show good signs

Ann-Marie McGlynn continued where she left off with another fine run at the Autumn Open International Cross Country at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin on Sunday.

The Letterkenny AC woman was second over all in the women’s 6000m.

McGlynn finished in 20 minutes and 55 seconds, narrowly pipped by Abbie Donnelly, who won in 20:51.

McGlynn, who so narrowly missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the year, will now target the national championships with a view to making the Irish team for the European Cross-Country Championships, which take place in Dublin in December.

McGlynn was the winner of the masters section.

Joint second were Claire McGuigan of Lifford-Strabane AC and Jennifer Elvin (Finn Valley AC).

McGuigan was the Donegal Masters champion two weeks earlier. Fifth overall was Rosses AC’s Helen McCready.

These results are pointers to encouraging signs for the Donegal Masters team looking ahead to the Inter-County Cross-Country in early 2022, with Teresa Doherty - last year’s Irish Masters Cross-Country champion - still to be added into the nix.

Christine Russell of LAC was 10th overall and her club mate Nakita Burke was 20th overall.

In the junior girls race, Finn Valley AC’s Cara Laverty was fourth while her club colleagues Nuala Bose (6th) and Sarah Bradley (13th) had good outings with Finn Valley AC’s Diarmait Keogh 15th overall in the junior men’s race.