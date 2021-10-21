Sadie Duffy to officiate at World Championships in Belgrade

Sadie Duffy will officiate at the 2021 World Boxing Championships in Belgrade
Sadie Duffy will officiate at the 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade.
The Championships run from Sunday, October 24 until November 6.
Experienced Illies Golden Gloves official Duffy will travel to Serbia as the Irish referee/judge.
Duffy will take charge of some key bouts at Štark Arena.
She was the first female to referee at an AIBA Championships, in Azerbaijan in August 2007
and has been involved in over 60 internationals.
Twenty years ago, in October 2001, Duffy refereed Ireland’s first officially sanction women’s
bout when a 15-year-old Katie Taylor defeated Belfast’s Alanna Audley.
At the 2017 Irish Elite finals, Duffy was honoured by the IABA for her services to the sport.
Among her many international was the previous edition of the World Championships in
Ekaterinburg, Russia, in 2019.
