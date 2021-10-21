Delight for Gary McElhinney at experience - and result - in Rally de España

Gary McElhinney from Laghy competed at Rally de España
Laghy’s Gary McElhinney finished 26th at Rally de España at the weekend.
In the FIA World Rally Championship event, McElhinney was co-driving for British driver Seb Perez in an R5 Fiesta, prepped by M-Sport.
McElhinney linked up with Perez five years ago and is now his regular co-driver. The pair are competing in the British Rally Championship this year and at the end of November will tackle the five-day Roger Albert Clark Rally in a custom built Mk2 Escort.
“The weekend went very well,” McElhinney told Donegal Live.
“That was Seb’s first time making notes from scratch. We did a three-day event, the 550 Mallorca Challenge the week before and won it outright.
“M-Sport made it all so easy and so professional. It was absolutely perfect. We faced a different opposition and were in with the best in the world. To finish 25th overall against some very heavy competition was unbelievable.”
A three-car team that comprised Perez, British driver Gus Greensmith and Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux took part.
For McElhinney, being part of an official works team for a WRC event was a huge moment.
He said: “I would have been at WRC events, leaning over the fence and asking these boys for pictures. Suddenly I was eating dinner with them in the evening and had them asking how my day was going.
“It was mega for me. I’ve always wanted to have a go at it. To be there and getting the same treatment as the Priority One crews was just a brilliant experience.”
Perez and McElhinney competed mainly in the Porsche Carrera Cup before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic slowed that competition down.
