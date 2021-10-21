Bridget proves to be the good luck charm for Red Hugh's

Bridget McGlinchey from the Cross, Killygordan, celebrated her 90th birthday recently and she is pictured with her son Tommy McGlinchey and grandchildren Peadar and Aaron, both Red Hugh's players.

The photo was taken last Sunday morning ahead of Red Hugh’s IFC relegation play-off meeting of Red Hugh's and Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely.

Bridget, who turned 90 on October 10, was due to the game which was going to be her first time seeing her grandchildren play but an an eye procedure on Friday, in Sligo, determined the otherwise healthy Bridget could not attend.

Instead the trio got Bridget’s blessing at her home in Cronalaughey, before heading off to the game. Bridget’s blessing worked because Red Hughs won what was a crunch game by 11 points, to secure their IFC status for next year.

Tommy, a mentor at the club, says she was really looking forward to the game but she has promised the two boys she will go see them next season.