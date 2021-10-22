Donegal IFC: Young Dungloe side up against battle-hardened Naomh Columba

The first of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate championship semi-finals is down for decision in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday (2.30 throw-in).

It will bring together a new pairing with Dungloe, down from senior football last year, taking on the battle-hardened Naomh Columba, who have been knocking at the Intermediate door for a number of years.

The Glen men have been close in the last two years, losing out to both St Naul's and Aodh Ruadh in Fintra, only to see those clubs go on and take the title.

Dungloe had been on the wane at senior level for a number of years and finally fell through the trap door last year. But they have had a good look at themselves and under Dessie Gallagher they are on the rise again with a mainly young team.

Both sides have reached the semi-final with five wins from five, so something will have to give on Saturday. It is generally accepted that Naomh Columba have come through the more difficult group, defeating both Cloughaneely and Buncrana (who will contest the second semi-final).

However, Dungloe have impressed in the way they have disposed of opponents and on Saturday night last in horrible conditions in Ardara, they had far too much for neighbours Naomh Muire.

But manager Dessie Gallagher knows that his young charges will face their toughest test on Saturday.

"We went to Glen in the very first game of the year and we were very, very lucky to get out with a win," said Gallagher.

"We know that everybody is talking about Big 3s and Big 4s but Glen are seasoned more than we are, you know.

"We have been fighting relegation for five or six years. And now we've got a young side; all the other boys bar Noel (McBride), who has been there for 10 years, are down in the reserve team and they have been great servants.

"But we have had to get these young fellas through and the Intermediate championship is very good for them. For us we have won five games and last year we didn't win a game at all. That's good, and hopefully we can build on that."

With both teams winning all their games so far, Gallagher knows that something must give on Saturday.

"Somebody's going to lose out on the day. But look, we're delighted to be there. To get past the quarter-final. We focused everything on this, local derby and we will go now and prepare for next week."

On the other side, Naomh Columba manager, Pauric O'Donnell, also knows that Saturday will be his side's biggest test.

"It's a big game," said Naomh Columba manager, Pauric O'Donnell, who said neither team would look too much into their league encounter, which was the first game of the league.

"It seems like a long time now. The two teams have come a long way since that.

"They have a young team and seem to be firing on all cylinders and they have beaten all that was put in front of them."

While most managers don't want to look back, there has to be hurt in the Naomh Columba panel after what happened in Fintra over the last couple of seasons.

"The main aim was to get through the group stages but now that we are in the semi-final it is about trying to go a step further."

Naomh Columba were unlucky in a number of league games, losing by a point in many instances despite impressive scoring by Aaron Doherty.

"We probably didn't get going in the league as quickly as we would like. We had a good outing against St Naul's and so far we would be happy enough with our form, albeit we went up to Fanad and we were lucky enough to get a result.

"Probably the day in Cloughaneely, beating them at home, gave us a platform and confidence," said O'Donnell. "It was a good place for us to see where we were at. We got over Buncrana the following week and that set us up nicely."

O'Donnell says that he has a full squad to pick from on Saturday apart from long-term injured Kieran McBrearty, who dislocated his shoulder on the opening day of the league.

The Naomh Columba manager was absent from the sideline on Saturday last for the quarter-final as he was attending the funeral of his good friend, Tommy Feeney, formerly of Ardara, who was buried in Monaghan.

"Personally, it was a very sad occasion. On Saturday I wasn't really thinking of the game around that time. It gives a bit of reality to sport," said O'Donnell.

So, who will win, what is regarded as the big semi-final on Saturday?

Naomh Columba probably have the more scoring potential, especially with Aaron Doherty and Gillespies. The most impressive players for Dungloe on Saturday last were the three Currans, all playing in defence. It could be a cracker.

Verdict: Naomh Columba