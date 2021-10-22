Search

Video: Kelly the toast of Dalymount as he sends Bohemians to FAI Cup final

Kelly the toast of Dalymount as he sends Bohemians to FAI Cup final

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's winner against Waterford tonight

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Georgie Kelly went  from villain to hero as he missed a first half penalty only to score a late winner and send Bohemians to the FAI Cup final. 


The Tooban native was on hand to score an 88th minute winner for the Dalymount Park outfit to seal a 1-0 win over Waterford FC and set up a final date with St Patrick’s Athletic - who defeated Dundalk 2-1 - next month.


In the first half, Kelly saw Brian Murphy save his penalty with his legs, however it was a case that all’s well that ends well for Kelly, who was also named as the RTE Man of the Match. Waterford finished with nine men, with Evan Ferguson and Niall O’Keeffe both picking up two yellow cards.

