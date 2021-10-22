Video: Kelly the toast of Dalymount as he sends Bohemians to FAI Cup final

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's winner against Waterford tonight
Georgie Kelly went from villain to hero as he missed a first half penalty only to score a late winner and send Bohemians to the FAI Cup final.
The Tooban native was on hand to score an 88th minute winner for the Dalymount Park outfit to seal a 1-0 win over Waterford FC and set up a final date with St Patrick’s Athletic - who defeated Dundalk 2-1 - next month.
Georgie Kelly strikes late and Bohemians have one foot in the #FAIcup final | Live updates: https://t.co/5IY3chG6gd Live on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/pkMXjz6mng— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 22, 2021
In the first half, Kelly saw Brian Murphy save his penalty with his legs, however it was a case that all’s well that ends well for Kelly, who was also named as the RTE Man of the Match. Waterford finished with nine men, with Evan Ferguson and Niall O’Keeffe both picking up two yellow cards.
Brian Murphy concedes but then saves a penalty from Georgie Kelly to keep it Bohemians 0-0 Waterford in the #FAIcup semi-final at Dalymount. Live updates: https://t.co/5IY3chG6gd pic.twitter.com/VgymK3mzyI— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 22, 2021
@bfcdublin are in the FAI Cup Final!
Kelly was very much the toast of Dalymount as he was carried from the field by the delighted Bohemians supporters.— LOI FAN TV (@LOIFANTV) October 22, 2021
Georgie Kelly being carried from the field by Bohemians fans! pic.twitter.com/SJBBO1wDQO
