Big-priced success for Dylan Browne-McMonagle with Conor Orr also victorious

Dylan Browne-McMonagle
Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle enjoyed two big priced winners over the last 24 hours for Joseph O’Brien, while Conor Orr was also in the winners’ enclosure at Galway.
Browne-McMonagle won aboard O’Brien’s Dilawara at Leopardstown this afternoon in the Treo Eile, Retraining Ireland's Racehorses Handicap.
Browne-McMonagle was a length ahead of Bonnyrigg (18/1) aboard the 7/1 shot.
After getting initially boxed in, Browne-McMonagle wriggled free on Dilawara and made a strong move over the last 110 yards/.
Yesterday evening in Dundalk, Browne-McMonagle was a winner on the O’Brien-trained Baronial Pride in the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Available Online Apprentice Handicap.
There, he had half-a-length on the 7/2 favourite Chavajod.
Rathmullan’s Orr won at Galway on the Lorna Fowler-prepared Colonel Mustard. Sent off as the 5/6 favourite, Colonel Mustard was a comfortable winner, five lengths clear of Champagne Vacation (40/1).
Mo Bros: All Ireland GAA winner, Cathal McShane (Tyrone); Olympic boxer Emmet Brennan and celebrity chef Eoin Sheehan
Suzanne Campion encouraging anyone with an interest to submit views on how tagging system can be improved and modernised
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.