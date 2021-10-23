Search

23/10/2021

Big-priced success for Dylan Browne-McMonagle with Conor Orr also victorious

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle enjoyed two big priced winners over the last 24 hours for Joseph O’Brien, while Conor Orr was also in the winners’ enclosure at Galway.

Browne-McMonagle won aboard O’Brien’s Dilawara at Leopardstown this afternoon in the Treo Eile, Retraining Ireland's Racehorses Handicap.

Browne-McMonagle was a length ahead of Bonnyrigg (18/1) aboard the 7/1 shot.

After getting initially boxed in, Browne-McMonagle wriggled free on Dilawara and made a strong move over the last 110 yards/.

Yesterday evening in Dundalk, Browne-McMonagle was a winner on the O’Brien-trained Baronial Pride in the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Available Online Apprentice Handicap.

There, he had half-a-length on the 7/2 favourite Chavajod.

Rathmullan’s Orr won at Galway on the Lorna Fowler-prepared Colonel Mustard. Sent off as the 5/6 favourite, Colonel Mustard was a comfortable winner, five lengths clear of Champagne Vacation (40/1).

