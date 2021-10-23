Killybegs seal their safety with dramatic late win over Glenfin

Killybegs wing back Ryan Carr was the hero as his 88th minute punched point ensured another year of senior championship football for the youthful Fishermen against a gritty Glenfin side who now face into the relegation semi-finals.

Killybegs 1-11

Glenfin 1-10 (after extra-time)

Carr kept cool as he got on the end of a patient move to punch the ball over the bar. Glenfin had one last chance of late redemption, but the move broke down and Killybegs were ecstatic.

This was extra special for them as they trailed by 1-10 to 1-9 early in the last period of extra time as Glenfin’s accurate keeper Andrew Walsh landed a few well struck 45s but they lost full back John Harkin to an expensive black card at the start of the second period of extra time.

The impressive Conor Cunningham levelled matters for Killybegs before Carr’s dramatic late winner. Ironically it was a last gasp punched point from Glenfin’s towering sub Ronan Carlin that brought this exciting affair to extra time on a score of 1-9 each.

It was certainly a case of all hands on deck for Killybegs as wily veterans Shane Molloy and Christopher Murrin started along with ex-Milford player Anthony Fisher to shore up the defence.

Neither Fisher nor Molloy were named on the official programme as both sides were minus the talismanic forces of Frank McGlynn and Hugh McFadden of Killybegs, who were both out injured.

The Fishermen settled best and were quickly on the mark through a pointed free from Conor Cunningham in the second minute.They could have had a goal, but Seamus O´Byrne’s blaster was saved by Andrew Walsh.

Corner forward Ryan Cunningham then thumped over a great point in the fifth minute.

But he spurned a great chance of a goal when he was one on with Walsh 15 seconds later but somehow arrowed his shot wide.

Carr increased the winner’s lead to 0-3 to 0-0 by the 11th minute, before Genfin corner forward Daniel McGlynn opened their account. Ryan Cunnngham made it 0-4 to 0-1 by the first water break.

A Gerard Ward free cut the deficit to two points before Glenfin broke through for a goal against the run of play. Daniel Carr got on the end of a sweet move and finished to the net to put Glenfin up by a point.

Karl McGlynn increased their lead and Walsh made a great save after Eoghan Ban Gallagher put Conor Cunningham through and his blaster was tipped over the bar by the agile Walsh.

McGlynn pointed again to put his side into a 1-4 to 0-5 lead at the break. Conor Cunningham and Mark McGinty then swapped points.

A Gerard Ward free put Glenfin in the ascendancy but they were rocked by a “brotherly” Killybegs goal when a shot from Eoghan Ban Gallagher was flicked to the net by his brother John Ban Gallagher to leave the score at 1-6 each.

It was game on and further points from Conor Cunningham and Christopher Murrin into a 1-8 to 1-6 to set up a frenetic finish.

Walsh landed two crucial 45s before super sub Carlin took this epic affair to extra time.

Killybegs: Corey Byrne, Anthony Fisher, Ciaran Conaghan, Eoin McGing; Shane Molloy, Seamus Óg Byrne, Ryan Carr (0-2); Evan Broderick, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; John Ban Gallagher (1-0) Jack McSharry, Shaun Gorrell; Christopher Murrin (0-1), Conor Cunningham (0-6,2f), Ryan Cunningham (0-2) Subs Rory Colyer for Seamus Og Byrne (14), Odhran McGuinness for Shaun Gorrell (45).

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh (0-245), Martin O’Donnell John Harkin, Shane McGinty; Daniel Carr (1-0) Mark McGinty (Jnr) (0-1), Ross Marley; Stephen Carr, Jason Morrow; Karl McGlynn (0-2), Odhran McGlynn, Aaron McGlynn; Ciaran Brady (0-1), Gerard Ward (0-2,f), Daniel McGlynn (0-1). Subs; Ronan Carlin (0-1) for Brady (49).

Referee: James Connors (St Eunan’s)