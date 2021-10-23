Sweeney and Bonner goals send Dungloe to IFC final with victory over Naomh Columba

Dungloe are through to the Donegal IFC final following their semi-final win over Naomh Columba at a cold and wet O’Donnell Park.

Dungloe 2-12

Naomh Columba 0-12

Dylan Sweeney and Oisin Bonner scored the goals in the six-point win over a Naomh Columba side who have now lost the lost three semi-finals.

Bonner, Sweeney, Ryan Connors, Daire Gallagher, Daniel Ward and Danny Rodgers scored the points for the men from the Rosses.

Aaron Dohetry top-scored for Naomh Columba with seven points while Ryan Gillespie, Michael Maguire, Christopher Byrne, Fionn Gallagher and Paul O’Hare posted the points for the men from Pairc Na nGael.

This was a tough physical encounter and after a fair open and fast flowing opening 30-plus minutes was very stop-start and scrappy in the second period. The deteriorating weather conditions was a contributory factor.

Referee Connie Doherty also issued two black cards. Philip McNern and Jack Scally both picked up black cards late on.

Dungloe played with a strong breeze in the first half and got off to a flying start. Ryan Connors, Shaun McGee and Oisin Bonner kicked three quick points to one from Ryan Gillespie of Naomh Columba to lead 0-3 to 0-1 at four minutes.

But Naomh Columba grew into the game and they were just one behind at the first water-break thanks to points from Aaron Doherty and veteran Michael Maguire.

Naomh Columba hit the front five minutes from half-time. And when Aaron Doherty landed a 45-metre free into the wind they were ahead 0-6 to 0-4.

But in an amazing turnaround Dungloe struck 1-2 in injury at the end of the opening to go in at the half-time, 1-6 to 0-6. Sweeney struck the crucial goal. But with the elements in their favour in the second period Naomh Columba would have been happy enough at half-time.



They had other ideas in the Dungloe dressing room and they began the new half on the front foot and nailed three points in quick succession to race into a six-point lead, 1-9 to 0-6.

As the game ebbed and flowed in the driving rain, the momentum seemed to be with Naomh Columba when they went for the second water-break just three adrift.

And deep in injury-time Oisin Bonner sealed the win when he palmed a Dylan Sweeney fisted pass to the Naomh Columba net. For the goal Sweeney won the ball out under the stand around the 45 mark and he wove his way through and skipped a few challenges before crossing for Bonner, who did the business.

Naomh Columba: Paddy Byrne; Philip Doherty,Barry Carr, Liam Doyle; Pauric Ward, Eric Carr, Michael McGuire (0-1); Kevin McNern, Fionn Gallagher (0-1); Aaron Doherty (0-7, 5f) Ryan Gillespie (0-1), Ryan McNern; Paul O’Hare (0-1), Christopher Byrne (0-1) Lanty Molloy (0-0). Subs: Philip McNern for Philip Doherty (33); David O’Donnell for Liam Boyle (35); Pauric Hegarty for E Carr (69); Ronan Gillespie for P Ward (40); Declan McGure for F Gallagher (61)

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers (0-2,2f); Christy Greene, Mark Curran, Jason McBride; Barry Curran, Conor O’Donnell, Darren Curran; Dylan Sweeney(1-1), Ryan Connors(0-1), Shaun McGee (0-2); Daire Gallagher (0-2), Oisin Bonner (1-3), Gerard Walsh. Subs: Daniel Ward (0-1) for N McBride (5); Jack Scally for D Ward (40).



Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)