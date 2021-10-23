Letterkenny Rovers defeat Carn on penalties in FAI Youth Cup

Letterkenny Rovers and Carndonagh played out a thriller on Saturday afternoon at the Aura but it was Rovers who advanced to the national stages of the u17s FAI Youth Cup.

Lerrerkenny Rovers 2 Carndonagh 2 (after extra time, Letterkenny win 4-3 on penalties)

Both sides must be given credit for putting on such a spectacle and it was the home side who were quicker out of the blocks and had the first chance of note when Aaron Temple forced a cracking save from Carn netminder Daniel McDaid.

That proved to be only temporary respite for Carn as Rovers took the lead on 10 minutes when Sam Harvey fired home from close range after the highly impressive Luke Parke's free-kick wasn't properly cleared.

Temple headed over when well placed on 15 minutes while Carn had a goal disallowed on 20 minutes when Ciraon O'Kanes headed was ruled out for an infringement by match referee John Coll.

Rovers should have doubled the advantage straight after that let-off but Ciaran Kelly's effort, again from a Parke set piece, went narrowly wide.

Carn's best chance for an equaliser saw Daire Tully force Rovers goalkeeper Kian McGrath into a fine stop on 31 minutes.

Liam McWeeney then shot just over on 32 as Carn came into the game but it was the home side who doubled their lead with a composed finish from Max Johnston on 36 minutes.

Carn though crucially got a way back into the game just before the halftime break when Tully saw the opportunity to fire home past the hapless McGrath.

Chances came and went for both sides in the opening exchanges of the second period but it was Carn who levelled on 62 minutes. A long range free from Tiernan Kelly outfoxed everyone and ended up in the net with Tully claiming his second goal of the afternoon.

DJ McCauley and Ultan McMonagle had great chances for Rovers to retake the lead.

Carn looked highly impressive going forward and had the Rovers defence on the back foot for long periods and Conan Gibbons spurned their best chance on 79 minutes when firing wide when very well placed.

The game ebbed and flowed during extra time and penalties looked inevitable and it was Rovers who won through with successful penalties from Reid Kelly, Ciaran Kelly, Max Johnston and DJ McCauley with goalkeeper Kian McGrath the hero of the afternoon when making a fine stop to thwart Carn's first attempt.

Both sides u18s sides play each other in the u18s FAI youth Cup in a fortnight's time.