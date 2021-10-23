O'Sullivan leveller pulls point from the fire for Harps against Sligo Rovers

Karl O’Sullivan scored a 94th minute leveller as 10-man Finn Harps snatched an unlikely point against a Sligo Rovers side who were two up with four minutes to play.

Finn Harps 2

Sligo Rovers 2

Goals from Johnny Kenny and Niall Morahan looked to have done the trick for a Bit O’ Red to keep their European hopes alive, while Harps are very much embedded in the scrap to avoid the relegation play-off with only five games to play.

Both those facets are still true, although Harps will have a spring in their step with the point pulled from the fire thanks to late goals from Sean Boyd and O’Sullivan, with Sligo also missing a first half penalty.

Harps were flat for the bulk of the second half, although Boyd’s goal on 86 minutes did awaken the old ground before O’Sullivan’s rocked it.

Unbelievable spirit! They've done it again! @FinnHarpsFC level at the death through Karl O'Sullivan



10 man Harps pulled a goal back through Sean Boyd and the comeback was complete when O'Sullivan steered the ball home! 2-2.



The home side lost Kosovar Sadiki in only the fifth minute, with the Canadian catching Kenny and referee Damien McGraith instantly flashing a red card.

Harps were furious, claiming Sadiki didn’t even see Kenny, who was returning from an offside position, as he stretched for the ball.

It meant a defensive rejig for Ollie Horgan’s team with Will Seymore moving back to full-back and David Webster slotting in at centre-half. Up front, Tunde Olwolabi was doing a commendable job as lone front man.

The Belgian was denied the opening goal by Garry Buckley, who cleared off the line, on 26 minutes after rounding Ed McGinty from a delicately threaded ball by Barry McNamee.

However, it was Liam Buckey’s team who were the ones pushing the case, with McGinley in the Harps goal making a series of saves late in the half.

The most notable of those was with his legs from Kenny’s penalty after Mark Coyle was adjudged to have fouled Kenny. Harps supporters made it known that every 50-50 decision seemed to be going against them.

McGinley was at a full stretch to bat away a shot from Adam McDonnell and then produced an equally good save from Walter Figuiera.

The antics of their goalkeeper, and indeed a touch of defiance, kept Harps ticking over on terms until the interval. But the manner in which Sligo started the second half extinguished the fight from the hosts on a dreadfully wet and windy night.

Only two minutes into the second half, Kenny got away and managed to win the race with McGinley to stab home precisely across goal and into the bottom corner.

Then, with Ryan Connolly failing to clear a Sligo corner on 56 minutes, Morahan wasn’t closed down on the edge of the penalty area and chested down and planted an excellently-taken second.

It seemed to be drifting towards a lame conclusion for the hosts, with a handful of their supporters making their way towards the exits.

However, Boyd scrambled in a goal from Jordan Mustoe’s corner to cut the deficit in half before O’Sullivan drove a diagonal shot through a crowded penalty past McGinty in the fourth of the four minutes of injury time after good work from Ethan Boyle.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; David Webster (Adam Foley), Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki, Jordan Mustoe; Will Seymore (Ethan Boyle half-time), Mark Coyle: Barry McNamee (Dan Hawkins 65), Ryan Connolly (Karl O’Sullivan 65), Ryan Rainey; Tunde Owolabi (Sean Boyd 65).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Robbie McCourt, Niall Morahan, Ryan De Vries; Walter Figuiera (Melvyn Lorenzen 79), Adam McDonnell, John Mahon, David Cawley; Johnny Kenny (Romeo Parkes 79), Garry Buckley.

Referee: Damien McGraith.