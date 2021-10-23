Venue change confirmed for Intermediate A and B semi-finals

The Donegal GAA training centre in Co nvoy
The venue for Sunday's Donegal intermediate A and Intermediate B football championship semi-finals has been changed.
The games were due to be played at Sean MacCumhaill Park.
However, the poor weather during Saturday's senior A and B semi-finals took a toll on the Ballybofey venue's surface.
Sunday's gamaes the Intermediate B semi-final between Dungloe and Buncrana (3pm) and the Intermediate A semi-final involving Cloughaneely and Buncrana (5pm) will now be played at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.
