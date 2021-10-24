St Naul’s looking to add minor success to decent senior season

There is a good feeling about the St Naul’s club this week albeit they bowed out of the Donegal SFC race following Sunday’s defeat by St Eunan’s.

But a seven-point defeat to one of the big four after playing the most of the game with 14 men is no disgrace. Reaching the last eight in the senior bracket would go down as a good season for joint-managers Andrew Gallagher and Brendan McCready and something to build on for next season.

It is the turn of the club’s minor team to take centre stage this weekend and are chasing a minor championship title. They face Naomh Padraig, Muff, in the Division Two minor champion final on Bank Holiday Monday, at O’Donnell Park,1:30pm.

St Naul’s go into the final on the back of a good league campaign. They defeated Naomh Columba, Kilcar, Naomh Ultan and Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses in the group stages. And though Naomh Columba turned them over in the Southern final that was only a minor blip. St Naul’s marched into the final following a win over Letterkenny Gaels in the quarter-final and Malin in the semi-final.

“We’ve a very young side,” explained Peadar Mogan. The county star is the team coach, his father Peter is the team manager and former county man Cathal Campbell is the team mentor.

“Eight of the team is U-15, and most of the team are underage again next year. There are only four 17-year olds in the squad. “They have played well all year and apart from the loss to Naomh Columba, in the Southern final, they are unbeaten.”

Barry Burke at full-back, Niall Prenderville at centre half-back, Oisin Mogan, in the middle of the field - Peadar’s younger brother - and Jonathan O’Driscoll at centre half-forward have constantly put in good performances all season.

“It will be a great occasion for the club as we don't get to many minor finals and the players are really looking forward to it,” Peadar Mogan added.

“Muff are a strong side and they have two minors while we have none so they will be favourites. But that does not bother us. We are already in bonus territory and it is a matter for the players of going out and enjoying the game.”

Naomh Padraig who also reached last year’s unplayed final - they were due to play Cloughaneely - and are bidding to win the championship for the first time, while St Naul’s were twice winners before - in 2003 and 2011.