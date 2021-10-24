Glenfin Ladies no match for Monaghan champions in Ulster Club Championship

Glenfin were no match for Monaghan champions, Donaghmoyne, in the first round of the Ladies Ulster Club Championship.
Donaghmoyne 2-22
Glenfin 1-5
The Monaghan side, who have won the last 19 Monaghan club titles, were in control throughout, getting the first point inside the first minute.
By half-time they were 2-13 to 1-1 ahead, with Glenfin getting their first point from Karen Guthrie on 19 minutes.
Yvonne Bonner got the other Glenfin score in the opening half, a goal. Indeed Guthrie and Bonner were the only Glenfin team to get on the scoresheet, while Donaghmoyne had eight different scorers.
Glenfin were not helped by having to play this Ulster game just a week after their extra-time battle with Termon in Lifford last weekend, while Donaghmoyne had a two week break from the Monaghan final.
Maxi Curran, the likely Donegal manager for 2022, was an interested spectator in Donaghmoyne.
