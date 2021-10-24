Cloughaneely bag decisive goals to see off Buncrana and reach IFC final

Paul Sweeney and Aidan Doohan scored goals in each half as Cloughaneely booked a place in the Donegal IFC final with an emphatic win over Buncrana at the Donegal GAA Centre.

Cloughaneely 2-11

Buncrana 0-11

Buncrana were making a fist of a comeback when Doohan’s 41st minute goal removed any doubt.

Sweeney and Blake McGarvey worked the ball in and Doohan applied the finish.

McGarvey was denied by Sean Parker, the Buncrana goalkeeper, moments later but Jason McGee arrowed over a pair of frees to open a nine-point gap, 2-10 to 0-8.

Buncrana, 1-7 to 0-5 behind at the break, sent on Darach O’Connor for the second half, but Cloughaneely had the spadework already done.

Michael Lynch’s team, seasoned Division 1 campaigners in recent years, now face Dungloe in the final.

The Pairc Naomh Fionnan men have been without John Fitzgerald, Kevin Mulhern and Shaun Curran, but were convincing winners here.

Cloughaneely, the beaten finalists in 2020, had a dream start with a goal after only six minutes. Ciaran McFadden’s dropping ball invited an aerial battle for supremacy. As the leather fell, Sweeney got there ahead of Sean Parker, the Buncrana goalkeeper, to steer to the net.

Donegal midfielder Jason McGee soared Cloughaneely ahead in the second minute and his free, after Sweeney was fouled, had Cloughaneely 1-3 to no score in front by the midway point of the first half.

Ben Bradley’s 16th minute free got Buncrana off the mark, but Cloughaneely didn’t allow them close enough.

Buncrana, who began without the explosiveness of former Donegal forward Darach O’Connor in their attack, threatened in the 25th minute. The Cloughaneely goalkeeper, Shaun McClafferty, got a vital touch to put Adrian Doherty’s goal bound effort over the crossbar.

A neat point from Oisin O’Flaherty narrowed the margin again, bringing Buncrana within four, but McGee tucked over a free to give Cloughaneely a 1-7 to 0-5 lead at half-time.

These sides have become well acquainted in the Championship. Cloughaneely overcame the Scarvey men in the group phase of this year’s Championship and in a semi-final last year, Darren McGeever’s penalty was crucial in a 1-13 to 0-14 victory.

O’Connor was sent into the action at half-time, but rapid points after the change of ends from McGeever and Doohan stretched the deficit to seven points.

Bradley, O’Connor and Caolan McGonigle landed three-in-a-row, but their hopes were extinguished when Doohan drove home.

O’Connor drove off the crossbar late in the game, but the victors were already known by then.



Buncrana: Sean Parker; JP McKenna, Bruce Waldron, Sean Doherty; Oisin O’Flaherty (0-1), William McLaughlin, Oisin Crawford; Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonigle (0-2, 1f); Aidan Stokes, Ben Bradley (0-2, 1f), John Campbell (0-3, 3f); Adrian Doherty (0-1), Stephen Doherty, Oisin Hegarty. Subs: Noel McLaughlin for McKenna (22), Darach O’Connor (0-2) for S.Doherty (half-time), Adrian McColgan for W.McLaughlin (46), Odhran Doherty for Campbell (48).

Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty; Noel Sweeney, Cian McFadden, Michael Fitzgerald; Lee O’Brien, Ciaran McFadden (0-1), Conor Coyle; Jason McGee (0-5, 4f), Darren McGeever (0-1); Aidan Doohan (1-1), Mark Harley, Shaun Maguire; Blake McGarvey, Paul Sweeney (1-1), Darren Ferry (0-2). Subs: Ciaran McGeady for Coyle (48), Killian Gallagher for Maguire (48), Ciaran Scanlon for McGeever (54), Martin Maguire for Doohan (54), Ciaran Coll for Ferry (58).

Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh).