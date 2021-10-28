Brian McEniff: Sharper Naomh Conaill deserved their win

It was another very big weekend of football in the county with four semi-finals in senior and intermediate. In the first senior semi-final St Eunan's were probably going to win the game anyway but the sending off of the St Michael's full-back didn't help their cause.

A sending off is very costly in football nowadays. St Michael's have a bad history against St Eunan's, who are now in the county final, having not played that well. They will have to sharpen themselves up. It will not happen automatically for them; it's not like a tap that you can turn on.

They have enough players to win a county title, if they all play up to the correct standard. But I feel they haven't been playing as a unit. But they are in the final and anything can happen.

I was really looking forward to the second semi-final on Sunday between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill, especially with the recent history.

Glenties had that bit extra throughout. Then again if Kilcar had been able to settle themselves, they might have got a draw. I know it didn't happen, but I felt they went for goals way too early. At that stage Glenties were not scoring.

I felt a lilttle bit sorry for Kilcar at the end with the goal ruled out, but it was a square ball.

By and large the game was a reasonably good one, considering the conditions with the showers and wind. Kilcar didn't avail of the wind in the first half. They should have put daylight between themselves and Glenties.

They suffered the consequences in the second half. Glenties know how to win big games. They controlled the middle third for a long time and some of their blocks were very good. They had that extra appetite for long period of the game that Kilcar could not match.

It didn't work out for the McHughs and I felt Eoin could be more gainfully employed further out the field, where he has pace and a scoring threat. I thought the veteran Conor McShane could have managed the situation at full-back where the big Glenties lad, Charles McGuinness, did very well.

It was disappointing to see the fracas at the end of the match. It was rather sad and not what we're about in Donegal. I know there was an underlying current there with an overspill from the appeal of the 2020 county final. But it was also live on TG4 and it's not something that you would be happy with.

You have to be able to win and lose with dignity and show respect.

CONGRATS

Congratulations to Four Masters and Killybegs on winning their relegation battles and keeping the senior status alive. Four Masters have had a tough season but they have battled on and got their just desserts. I'm especially pleased for the likes of Barry Dunnion and the management who blooded new lads.

Sometimes, though, even looking from our own point of view in Bundoran, playing Intermediate might not be a bad thing.

I was delighted for John Cunningham and Killybegs who had a narrow win over Glenfin. He was short his main man, Hugh McFadden, but has put in a lot of work.

Glenfin are probably one of the unfortunate teams this year. They are playing Bundoran on Sunday and I won't be surprised if they beat Bundoran. I see that game is in Killybegs and I'm told it's because the Fintra grounds is one of only a small number of grounds where games can be streamed successfully.

In the Intermediate championship semi-final Dungloe pulled it off against Glen and I kinda fancied them. They might have dropped from the senior ranks but there are still a lot of good footballers in the Rosses.

Cloughaneely are back in the final for the third year in-a-row and they will have a good battle with Dungloe.

We have a few good weeks to look forward to still and the U-21 championship is also starting up.

CONGRESS

The decision to vote against the motions for change at Congress on Saturday went as I thought. I know there are hardy annuals that don't want change, but I do think we need a little bit of experimentation. It is still there in the melting pot and will be raised again.

There are two Presidents and the GPA backing it, so I think it will come up again.

There was not a huge amount of discussion in the county about it; maybe we were too involved with the club championships. It just didn't catch fire and clubs were not involved.

Finally this week commiserations to our neighbours St Molaise Gaels, who lost out in the Intermediate final in Sligo, while Coolera-Strandhill, who I fancied after seeing them play Bundoran, folded in the second half against Tourlestrane.

Belated congratulations to Ballinamore on winning the Leitrim title after a 31 year gap, and to MacCumhaill's on winning the Donegal minor title on Monday, their first since 1971. They are a club that should be doing better with facilites right on their doorstep.

Congratulations also to St Naul's on winning the Division 2 Minor title, reward for the hard work they are putting in.

Best wishes to Aodh Ruadh in the junior hurling final against Dungloe - a novel county final pairing.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell