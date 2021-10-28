Unbeaten Buncrana are Donegal Division Two minor league champions

Buncrana are Division Two minor league champions following an unbeaten run in a very competitive league to claim the title.

In an eight team league the Buncrana girls won six of their seven games and had a walkover in the other, against Ardara. Those victories were over Red Hughs, Four Masters and Naomh Conaill away and Milford, Urris and Glenfin at home.

Lauren Hegarty is the team manager and her father Lawerence is her assistant.

The vocal victory was over Naomh Conaill at Davy Brennan Memorial Park in Glenties in the penultimate outing.

“The Naomh Conaill game in our second last game was the league decider,” said Lauren Hegarty. “We won that game by a point down in Glenties. They were all very close games.

“But the Glenties was the title decider. It meant with one game to play against Milford we could not be caught.

It is a just reward for all the hard work Buncrana have put in over the last few seasons. They won the Division Three league at U16 and they were beaten in the final at U14.

Lauren Hegarty and Clare McCarrin had coached this group of girls for the last five years and up to U16 and for the last two seasons by her father Lawerence, who has been working with Buncrana clubs teams at all levels down the years - he is also the current Buncrana senior team manager.

The one game that stands out for Lawerence was the away win over Four Masters down in Tirchonaill Park.

“They were nine points down in that game at half-time and we were in big trouble,” he said. “But we came out and scored four goals in the first few minutes of the second half and went on to win. That was a big game and a big result.

“They are a very good team and Katelyn Doherty, Nicole McDaid, Teagan McIntyre, Aoife and Louise Gallinagh played with the senior team this year in the championship. In all, about 11 of them are in the senior squad.

“Bonnie McLaughlin and Katelyn Doherty were in this year's Donegal minor squad and Nicole McDaid, Tara Rose Mahon and Ruby Canning were in the county U16 squad.”

Lauren Hegarty is looking forward to next season with great hope. But she is very anxious to acknowledge the commitment of the players and their parents and everybody who helped out with the team, in the course of the season.

“Due to covid regulations, we were not allowed to use buses to travel to games,” she said. “Myself and the girls really appreciate the parents who transported them to games.

“And we had a number of long journeys. We had to go to Killygordon, Donegal Town and Glenties. So it was a team effort on and off the field.”

Buncrana 2021 minor squad: Aoife Cullen, Tara Rose Mahon, Jennifer Doherty, Blaithin Lawlor, Teagan McIntyre, Aoibheann Doherty, Nicole McDaid, Katelyn Doherty, Bonnie McLaughlin, Aoife Gallinagh, Chloe McDaid,Louise Gallinagh, Hollie Ferguson, Ciara McGee,Ruby Canning, Sorcha Doherty, Jemma Davis, Daisy Duffy, Gemma Loughrey, Niamh Corry, Carla Gallagher, Molly Boyd, Niamh Doherty