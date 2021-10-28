St Eunan’s enter Ulster LGFA IFC

Newly crowned Donegal Intermediate champions St Eunans return to action on Saturday when they face Steelstown, Derry, in the Ulster Ladies Intermediate Club Championship quarter-final, 2pm

It is the first foray into Ulster for the Letterkenny girls though a number of them did play Ulster minor championship back in 2012.

There was great relief last Sunday week when St Eunan’s finally ended years of heartbreak and disappointment with the 3-10 to 1-9 win over Gaeil Fhanda, in the Donegal final in Milford.

“It was great to finally win the championship after being so close in recent years,” said St Eunan’s manager Alan O’Connell.

“Now that we have got that monkey off our backs we are looking forward to playing in Ulster. And after waiting so long to get the chance of playing in Ulster we want to give it a good go.”

The manager has reported a clean bill of health and with Clodagh Brennan returning once again from College in Sheffield he has a full squad to select from.

The team is expected to be not too far off the one that faced Gaeil Fhanada in the county final two weeks ago.

Robert Emmets, who defeated Dungloe in the Donegal Junior A final, take on Moortown in Tyrone in their provinmcial last eight tie, also on Saturday at 2pm