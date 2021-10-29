Browne-McMonagle to be crowned Champion Apprentice this weekend

Dylan Browne-McMonagle
Dylan Browne-McMonagle will be crowned the 2021 Champion Apprentice jockey this weekend.
The 19-year-old from Letterkenny will follow in the footsteps of fellow Donegal rider Oisin Orr in collecting the title of Champion Apprentice.
So far this year, he has had 47 wins on the flat in Ireland and is well clear of nearest rival, Mikey Sheehy.
Browne-McMonagle has five mounts on Sunday in Naas, where he will be presented with the trophy.
“It’s something all apprentices want every year” Browne-McMonagle said.
“To be coming out on top in a very competitive group is great. I’m just delighted.
“I’ve been going well all season and I’ve ridden plenty of winners. I’m just grateful for all the support.”
Browne-McMonagle has ridden winners for some of the country’s top trainers and regularly saddles for Joseph O’Brien.
So far, he has had 435 rides in 2021.
He said: “Ireland is very competitive so you have to be at the top of your game. You need to take it all on board and try to improve every day. You just need to keep upping the game.
“You need to learn plenty every day and get better.”
