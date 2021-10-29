The Donegal SFC semi-finals took place last weekend with Naomh Conaill overcoming Kilcar and St Eunan's seeing off St Michael's. Here's the Donegal Democrat/Donegal Live SFC Team of the Week.

Stephen McGrath

Has been a consistent performer throughout the championship and was very alert at a vital stage on Sunday against Kilcar when he advanced to deny Ciaran McGinley a certain goal early in the second half.

Ultan Doherty

Did a very good marking job on Ryan McHugh on Sunday in the semi-final. Was very disciplined and didn't get forward as much as he did in their previous game against Gaoth Dobhair. Played a big part in the win.

Caolan Ward

The outstanding St Eunan's player so far in the senior championship. Ward has been much more than an anchor in defence. In all the games he is driving the team and was to the fore again on Saturday despite the very difficult conditions.

Kevin McGettigan

Imagine having a corner-back that chips in with a score when needed. McGettigan has now scored in four of the six games Naomh Conaill have played and popped up again with a score at a vital time on Sunday in Letterkenny.

Ethan O'Donnell

Ran Charles McGuinness close for man of the match on Sunday against Kilcar. Was just wide with a great goal chance but that didn't deter him as he got forward again to fist the last score. A very stylish performer.

Conor O'Donnell snr.

Has been a great performer for St Eunan's in this campaign. Has a steadying influence on the side and also the experience needed because many of the side are so young. Gets forward when needed and can always pop up with a score.

Kieran Tobin

One of the finds of the senior championship in Donegal this year. Tobin has been one of the most consistent performers in the black and amber of St Eunan's and played his part again on Saturday to help his side into the final.

Ciaran Thompson

When Naomh Conaill are in a pinch, you can always throw the ball to Ciaran Thompson and he will deliver. Hit another couple of very good points when the game was up for grabs on Sunday. Has become the real leader of the team.

Leo McLoone

He might not have the pace of younger days but McLoone is central to the style of play that Naomh Conaill play. His physical presence can be seen all over the field and when a free is needed, McLoone can win it for his team.

Odhran Doherty

The second Doherty to make the team this week, it was an eventful day for Odhrán, getting a black card in the first half and then hitting a wonder point in the second off his left boot, his seventh of the campaign. Another fell short but McGuinness was on hand to tap over.

Stephen McBrearty

Was the driving force behind Kilcar in the first half. Has been consistently good over the second half of the campaign, so much so that people are wondering will he get a call from Declan Bonner. Has the all-round game for county football.

Sean McVeigh

McVeigh may not be scoring much for St Eunan's but he provides the glue to link defence and attack and also that bit of experience that is needed at this level. Has a big part to play if the Letterkenny side are to make the breakthrough.

Patrick McBrearty

We expect McBrearty to win games for Kilcar every time he goes out, but with two, three and sometimes four marking him, it is not easy to get scores. Was still the major threat for his team right to the end on Sunday.

Charles McGuinness

Was left alone up front at times on Sunday but McGuinness thrived on the responsibility, and his finishing was top class, right, left, fist. He finished with 0-5 and one of those points was close to a goal. Another who could get a call from Declan Bonner.

Niall O'Donnell

It took the St Eunan's ace marksman some time to get going on Saturday night, but without him the Letterkenny side would have struggled. Gets special attention nowadays but it was O'Donnell who stepped up in the final quarter for his side.

Honourable mentions: Honourable mentions for the Team of the Week go to Michael Langan, Stephen Doak (St Michael's); Shane O'Donnell (St Eunan's); Jason Campbell and Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (Naomh Conaill); Conor Doherty (Kilcar)