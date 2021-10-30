USL - Monaghan v Cockhill off after pitch inspection

A general view of Gortakeegan. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
The Ulster Senior League game between Monaghan United and Cockhill Celtic, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed.
A morning pitch inspection by the match referee deemed the pitch at Gortakeegan unplayable.
The Ulster Senior League say that a new date for the fixture will be set in due course.
There is one USL game this weekend with Bonagee United welcoming derby rivals Letterkenny Rovers to Dry Arch Park on Saturday evening at 6pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.