Michael Murphy on unwavering belief that Donegal 'can and will'

Another winter rolls around and Michael Murphy’s 16th season in Donegal’s colours looms.

He’s been the captain for 11 of the last 15 and will lead Donegal into 2022 still believing in the ultimate dream.

Next September, it will be ten years since Murphy climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift Sam Maguire after Donegal won the 2012 All-Ireland.

The Glenswilly man, 32 now, was back in a final in 2014, when Donegal lost to Kerry.

Frustrating defeats in each of the last four years - to Tyrone, twice, Mayo and Cavan - have prevented Donegal from making inroads to the All-Ireland series.

“I’ve unwavering belief that we can and we will,” Murphy says.

“That’s one thing that assures me, I’ve belief in this current group every night we go to training in Convoy. I’ve no doubt of the capabilities of everybody left and right within the group.

“That’s what really encourages me so we just need to keep at it. The years of coming through these experiences can tighten us as a unit too, I believe, in a positive way.

“I think the age profile within the group is strong, the skill level is strong and I know the hunger that’s there to try and put it right is good so I’m looking forward to soldiering on alongside them again this year to try and push us on and push Donegal on as a county.”

Donegal’s 2021 ended with an Ulster semi-final loss to Tyrone.

Murphy had to watch from the stand at Brewster Park after being sent off late in the first half.

A missed penalty moments earlier added to the agony of a summer when he was hampered at times by a hamstring injury.

“It was a tough one to stomach in terms of my own personal performances and managing injuries and my performance against Tyrone,” Murphy says.

“It was strange, it was different than any other championship year I’ve had. I was so used to being engrossed on the pitch on a Tuesday and Thursday. Having to try manage that load throughout the week certainly was frustrating. But listen, that’s sport I’ve had a really strong run of it over the last 10, 12 years.

“I kind of felt I was managing it fairly okay but the proof is in the pudding when when you get out onto the green sod on a matchday then is where you need to show it.”

Murphy has no qualms about the sending off against Tyrone.

The pain was perhaps deepened with Tyrone going on to win the All-Ireland.

The clock ticks and Murphy, who recently finished a Masters in Sports and Exercise Psychology with UUJ, is acutely aware of that fact.

“There will be a time that comes fairly shortly when I’m either not able to contribute or I’m a pain in the arse and I don’t need to be around any more and that will come too. I don’t know but I hope I will be big enough to recognise and acknowledge that.

“If we can take something from what Tyrone have achieved, we will but again, it’s speaking time. When it comes into the nuts and bolts of championship games we need to try and show more and win. That’s where we need to show it and not talking about it here now.”

Declan Bonner was recently reappointed on a two-year term, which will take him until the end of the 2023 campaign.

Donegal won back-to-back Ulster titles under Bonner’s watch in 2018 and 2019. Stung as they were by the disappointments of the last two years, they do the only thing they know: Go again.

“You just have to get up back on that horse again and get at it,” Murphy says. “Stomach it up over the last number of months and get through the winter and then wait for the league to come around again and try and just get stuck back into it.”

