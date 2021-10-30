Search

30/10/2021

All-Ireland win for Donegal Masters as they defeat Westmeath in Shield final

Donegal Masters celebrate All-Ireland win

Peter Campbell

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal Masters lifted an All-Ireland Shield title when they overcame Westmeath in the decider in Templeport, Co Cavan.

Donegal 1-14
Westmeath 2-6

A goal just before half-time from Ardara's Stephen Gildea and a five point blitz at the start of the second half was enough to see Liam Breen's side to a comfortable victory.
Westmeath threatened to spoil the party in the opening quarter as they looked sharp. They struck for the opening score on five minutes, full-back Barry McDermott getting forward to fire to the net.
They led 1-2 to 0-2 at the first half-water break with Donegal points from Kevin McGlynn and Eunan Keaveney. Peter Devlin hit an upright for Donegal while Derek Molloy missed an open goal at the other end.
Donegal gradually got going in the second quarter with John Haran and Charlie Bonner getting on top in the middle and Haran's deliveries put Donegal on the front foot with Kevin McGlynn and Gerard McBrearty looking lively.
McGlynn hit the butt of the post and the Westmeath 'keeper denied McBrearty at the expense of a '45'. Nicky McGarrigle drove forward to point and Haran added another.
Donegal lost McGlynn to a pulled hamstring but his replacement, Stephen Gildea struck for a vital goal on 26 minutes after Haran and Tommy Hourihane created the opening.
Gildea added a point while Barry McDermott had a point for the losers as Donegal led 1-5 to 1-3 at half-time.
A powerful run from Paddy Joe Doohan finished with Gerard McBrearty pointing inside a minute of the restart and then Stephen Coyle (who missed a few frees in the opening half) struck for four points before the 39th minute, two from frees and two from play.
By the second half water break, Donegal were 1-11 to 1-5 clear with Nicky McGarrigle almost in for goal, with Gerard McBrearty pointing the free.

Donegal captain Peter Devlin is presented with the Shield


Big Niall Dunne came in for Donegal and was immediately involved, finding Peter Devlin who set up McBrearty for another point. It was the signal for mass substitutes as Hourihane and Gildea pushed the lead out to 1-14 to 1-5 after 51 minutes.
Westmeath tried to the end with Niall Broderick finishing a goal and David Martin added a late free, but it was always Donegal's day. Apart from those mentioned, Enda Lynch, Doalty Boyle, Charlie Doherty and Kevin Kane were excellent in defence in an all-round good Donegal display.

DONEGAL: Cathal Gallagher; Charlie Doherty, Enda Lynch, Paddy Joe Doohan; Nicky McGarrigle (0-1), Kevin Kane, Doalty Boyle; John Haran (0-1), Charlie Bonner; Eunan Keavney (0-1), Stephen Coyle (0-4,2f), Charlie Creevy; Gerard McBrearty (0-3,1f), Peter Devlin, Kevin McGlynn (0-1). Subs: Stephen Gildea (1-2), Tommy Hourihane (0-1), Dermot Slevin, Brian McLaughlin, John McFadden, Niall Dunne, Enda Kelly, Paul McGroarty, Liam McGroarty, Benny Quinn, Kerry Ryan, Michael Canning, James A McMullan, David McShane, Dermot McColgan, Mark Cannon, Anthony Coughlan, Gary Gillen, Marty Keown, Adrian Britton, Stephen Doherty, Alan Harrington.

