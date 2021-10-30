Hockey - Depleted Raphoe suffer heavy loss

It was another tough day for Raphoe, as they suffered a 6-0 defeat away to South Antrim in the Ulster Premier League.



South Antrim 6

Raphoe 0

It was scoreless after the first quarter, with Raphoe fortunate as Antrim struck the crossbar from a penalty.

The second quarter had Raphoe playing better, Jordan Devenney and James Wilson both going close for the Donegal side.

With Lee Stewert starting to control the play in midfield it seemed that Raphoe looked good to take the lead but it wasn’t to be as Max Taylor gave Antrim the lead from a well worked short corner routine.

It got worse for Raphoe as shortly after the restart they found themselves two down. A penalty stroke given away, this time they made no mistake as Henry scored to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Raphoe shipped four goals in the third quarter. Antrim’s third and fourth goals came from penalty corners and a fifth from the spot as Raphoe conceded their third penalty stroke of the game. The penalty was despatched by Jack Moore, completing his hat-trick.

A sixth goal snuck in soon after leaving Raphoe with no way back heading into the final quarter.

Raphoe also suffered a double injury blow, losing Lee Stewart and James Wilson.

Raphoe did manage a more positive performance in the final quarter, with good play from Sam McKnight and Jake Watt, but Antrim had shut up shop.

Raphoe travel away for the third week in a row next week when they go to Shaws Bridge in Belfast to take on a very strong Instonians side who are competing to win the Premier League.



Raphoe: D.Moore, T.Eaton, S.Goudie, A.Meehan, E.Lyttle, Z.West, J.Watt, J.Wilson, S.McKnight, G.Patterson, L.Stewart, C.Johnson, L.Johnson,