USL - Derby joy as Letterkenny Rovers get first League win

Letterkenny Rovers claimed their first League win of the Ulster Senior League season with a derby victory at Bonagee.

Bonagee United 1

Letterkenny Rovers 2

There might well have been good fortunate about the stakes of Gary Merritt and Kevin McGrath, but it was a deserved win for Danny McConnell’s side over their cross-town rivals.

In between times, Tony McNamee brought Bonagee on level terms with a penalty, but it was an off-colour night for Jason Gibson’s hosts.

With Cockhill Celtic’s game against Monaghan United called off due to an unplayable pitch at Gortakeegan earlier in the afternoon, Bonagee knew a win would have taken them to the top of the pile. But it was a night when Rovers showed the more desire - led by the influential Chris Malseed - even if Bonagee did spurn the more chances.

Rovers took the lead in the 15th minute. There seemed little danger when, out on the left-hand side, Shane McNamee passed to Gary Merritt. The Milford man stepped inside and his left-footed effort squirmed beneath goalkeeper Oisin Cannon to give the visitors the lead.

Six minutes later, it might have been two, but Conor Tourish, rising to meet McNamee’s corner, powered a header just past the target.

Bonagee were level on 25 minutes. With O’Donnell in possession of the ball, Ciaran Kelly was penalised for a shove on Aidan McLaughlin. Referee Marty McGarrigle pointed to the spot and Tony McNamee drilled home.

Rovers were back in front when, five minutes before half-time, Kevin McGrath’s low shot squeezed beneath the reach of Cannon and trickled over the line.

Bonagee had started well and Chris O’Donnell, the Rovers ‘keeper, got a deft touch to take Tony McNamee’s low shot past the post in the fourth minute.

Three minutes later, Gareth Harkin, fed by Michael Funston, was thwarted by O’Donnell, who was out to save from the Bonagee midfielder.

Behind at the break, Bonagee might have been further in arrears three minutes into the second half, but Rian Akpetinyi’s headed effort was ruled out after McGarrigle spotted a foul.

Tony McNamee had a big chance on the hour but, after being picked out by Micheál Doherty’s ball in, his side-foot volley vailed to trouble the visiting net minder.

Rovers made the short trip out to the Dry Arch without a win in the League this season. Roves looked set to be heading for defeat on Wednesday night when they trailed 5-3 against Finn Harps Under-21s. However, deep in the night at Maginn Park, Rovers pulled the embers from the fire to snatch a 5-5 draw from a thrilling encounter.

Bonagee probed in search of an equaliser, but O’Donnell saved from McLaughlin and Gareth Harkin headed wide from a Tony McNamee corner.

Three weeks ago, Letterkenny raced into a two-goal lead against Bonagee at the Letterkenny Community Centre. Then, Garbhan Grant struck in injury time to rescue a share of the spoils for Bonagee.

Grant, on as a sub for the last 22 minutes, saw a late effort bobble into a surprised O’Donnell.

It was as good as it would get for Bonagee, who saw Mark Harkin sent off for a stoppage time foul on Tim Callaghan.



Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jack Parke (Deano Larkin 68), Jamie Lynagh (Sean Hume 79), Gareth Breslin, Mark Harkin, Dan O’Donnell (Garbhan Grant 68), Michael Funston, Gareth Harkin, Aidan McLaughlin, Tony McNamee, Micheál Doherty (Conor Duggan 77).

Letterkenny Rovers: Chris O’Donnell, Rian Akpetinyi, Matthew McLaughlin, Ciaran Kelly, Conor Tourish, Chris Malseed, Shane McNamee (Sean McBride 79), Gareth Doherty, Gary Merritt (Tim Callaghan 64), Kevin McGrath, Adrian Delap.

Referee: Marty McGarrigle.