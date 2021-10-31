Downings back in Junior A final as Carndonagh bow out

Downings are back in the Donegal Junior A final following their rip roaring semi-final win over Carndonagh at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.



Downings 0-14

Carndonagh 0-9



Last year’s beaten finalists laid the foundation for the win in the first half and their supporters were in festive mood at half-time after being treated to a dominant performance. Carndonagh, though, made a fist of it after the break.

The men in green and gold were four points up, 0-7 to 0-4 at the halfway mark.



The pace and running of Lorcan Connor, Kealan McGroddy, Johnny McGroddy and Allen Pasoma had the Carn defence at sixes and sevens from very early.

And Lorcan Connor, Keven Doherty, Pasoma, Johnny McGroddy - though named at cornerback played in the half-forward line - all chipped in with the points.

They led 0-4 to 0-1 at the first water break and added two more in the second quarter. Conor O’Donnell kicked the three Carndonagh points, two of them from play. For his team's first white flag from play the county man ran from his own half straight down the middle without a Downings man laying a hand on him. And from 30 metres he just lobbed over the bar.

Daniel McCallion was forced into two brilliant saves in the opening half. The first from Danny McBride just before the water-break and the second from Eric Roberts with five minutes to go to half-time.

If Downings thought at half-time it was going to be a walk in the park in the second period, they got a rude awakening.

Donal Doherty and Christy McDaid landed two quick points on the resumption as Anthony and Donal Doherty, Conor O’Donnell and substitute at half-time Will Quinn took the challenge to their opponents.

And though Gary Bán McClafferty and Connor made it a 0-9 to 0-5 at the second water-break, Carndonagh were far from done.

Thanks to strikes from Donal Doherty, O’Donnell and Christy McDaid, it was a two-point game, 0-10 to 0-8 with under 10 minutes on the clock.

But O’Donnell picked up an injury and his running was impaired in the closing minutes and ended up playing further up the field.

But Downings were not going to be denied and the closed the game out in the closing minutes with Johnny McGroddy, Connor and Padraig McGinty posting late points for a five-point win.

They will now face Letterkenny Gaels in the final the weekend after next. The Gaels defeated Na Rossa in the other semi-final earlier in the day in Pairc Naomh Columba.

Downings: John McGroddy; Johnny McGroddy (0-3),Tiarnan McBride, Josh Cullen; Kevin Doherty (0-1, 1’45), Ben McNutt, Padraig McGinty (0-1); Oisin Boyce, Shane Boyce; Jamie Lee McBride (0-1), Danny McBride (0-1), Kealan McGroddy; Allen Pasoma (0-2), Lorcan Connor (0-4, 2f), Eric Roberts. Subs Gary Bán McClafferty (0-1) for O Boyce (15); Conor Boyce for E Roberts (h/t); Ethan Cullen for S Boyce (50).

Carndonagh: Daniel McCallion; Padraig Doherty, Conor Doherty, Cormac Monagle; James Monagle, Danny Browne, Anthony Doherty; Conor O’Donnell (0-4, 1f), Ryan Kelly (0-1); Eoghan Kelly, Christy McDaid (0-2,1f), Donal Doherty (0-2); Cian Burke, Fergal Doherty, Cathal Doherty. Subs: Will Quinn for D Doherty (h/t); Danny Monagle for C Monagle (55).

Referee: Kenneth Byrne (Naomh Columba)