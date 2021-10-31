Four Masters’ impressive underage run continues with victory over Killybegs in U15A final

The Four Masters revolution at underage level continues to gather momentum with victory in the County U15A final over Killybegs on Saturday night in Convoy.



Four Masters 2-10

Killybegs 1-4

The side from Donegal town last weekend cemented their place in the SFC, with county titles already in the bag at U13 and minors - the 2020 spillover - and on Saturday, but for a spell in the first half, were too strong for a game Killybegs side.



A goal at the very start, through Kevin Muldoon, and then at the very end, from David Lagan, made sure. Killybegs played reasonably well in spells and a goal from Jack Hegarty with 11 left did give them some hope.





Muldoon’s goal was electrifying, smashing right into the top roof of Eamon McHugh’s net in the first minute. Oisin Doherty’s free pushed out the Masters lead to 1-1 to 0-0 with only five minutes played. However, by the first water break, Killybegs, who had plenty of the ball, were just one down at 1-1 to 0-3, with Hegarty, Gavin Doherty and Eoin Mulligan on the mark.



Masters reasserted themselves in the second quarter and clocked up five points without reply, for a half-time lead of 1-6 to 0-3. The scorers were Turlough Carr and two apiece from the impressive pair of Josh Cullen and Conor McCahill.



The third quarter was one of consolidation, with only two score coming and both frees from Oisin Doherty so it was 1-8 to 0-3 by the second water-break and Four Masters were within reach.



McCahill pushed the lead out to nine with a fine score on the run and Killybegs gave themselves some hope with Hegarty prodding home from close range for a goal on 49 minutes.



A free soon followed from Gavin Doherty and with three to play the Fishermen were not totally out of it at 1-10 to 1-4 and searching for another goal. However, after another McCahill point, with the last play of the game Lagan made sure for Masters when he tucked home the rebound for their second goal.



Four Masters: Seoirse Flaherty; Alan McHugh, Aidan Quinn, Cian Gavigan; Patrick McGonagle, Callum McCrea, Eoghan O’Neill; Kevin Muldoon (1-0), Tiarnan McBride; Conor McCahill (0-4, 1f), Oisin Doherty (0-3, 3f), Lee McNamee; Daniel McGinty, Josh Cullen (0-2), Turlough Carr (0-1). Subs: Calum Dunnion for McNamee (40), Josh Cullen for McGonagle (46), Jake Quinn, David Lagan (1-0) and Theo Colhoun for Cullen, O’Neill and Carr (51).

Killybegs: Eamon McHugh; Oisin Boyle, Jastas Speckauskas, Shay Rowan; Daithí Burke, Ethan Doherty, Ryan Moore; Andrew Mulllin, Joseph McGrory; Conor McHugh, Gavin Doherty (0-2, 1f), Jack Hegarty (1-1); John Curran, Johnny Gallagher, Eoin Mulligan (0-1). Subs: Jack Moore for Curran (53), Stevie Mitchel for C McHugh (55), James Lett for Mulligan (58).

Referee: Clint Marron (Urris)