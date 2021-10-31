Search

31/10/2021

BRC podium place for Gary McElhinney in Wales

Seb Perez and Gary McElhinney in action in Wales.

Chris McNulty

Laghy’s Gary McElhinney was on the podium at the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in Wales on Saturday.

McElhinney, co-driver for Sea Perez, were the second crew for British Championship points at the event.

In the overall finish, Perez and McElhinney - who competed at Rally de España earlier this month - were third.

Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan won in their VW Polo.

Perez and McElhinney claimed there maiden BRC podium finish in the Fiesta Rally2.

This was the 66th Cambrian Rally, which is recognised as one of the best rallies in the UK and is set in the challenging Welsh forests.

Based at Llandudno, there was a unique twist here in the form of a new closed-road asphalt stage at the end. On this stage, Perez and McElhinney were second fastest.

Mountcharles driver Joseph Kelly took third in his class with Shane Byrne calling the notes in their Fiesta.

There was no joy for David Kelly and Dean O’Sullivan, as brake trouble forced their retirement on the first stage, while Eamonn Kelly and Conor Mohan retired after special stage five.

