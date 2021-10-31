Glenfin secure their senior status with impressive showing against Bundoran

Glenfin are safe in the senior championship for 2022 after a comprehensive win over a depleted Bundoran side in Fintra.

Glenfin 3-11

Bundoran 0-8

Gerard Ward, not for the first time in Fintra, was the standout player with Ciaran Brady, Ross Marley, Aarlon McGlynn and Jason Morrow a fine supporting cast.

Bundoran lined out with Niall Dunne at full-forward and Tommy Hourihane came on as a sub - both played for Donegal Masters in their win over Westmeath on Saturday.

We reached nine miniutes before the first score, Daniel McGlynn firing over. Brian McHenry equalised two minutes later before Glenfin took a grip of this game.

Ciaran Brady was on the end of a good move, started by the lively Ross Marley. Gerard Ward was involved along with Daniel McGlynn before Brady's finish from close range.

Odhrán McGlynn fisted wide before Gerard Ward, who was very influential, left it 1-2 to 0-1 at the water break.

Cian McEniff hit a 45m free on 20 minutes but it was Gerard Ward who was the best forward on the pitch. He added two more points for Glenfin while he also set Daniel McGlynn through on goal only for the corner forward to hit the side netting.

Half-time: Glenfin 1-4, Bundoran 0-2.

Any hopes of a Bundoran revival were put to bed inside two minutes of the restart when Gerard Ward set up Ciaran Brady for his second goal.

By the second half water break Glenfin were 2-8 to 0-5 ahead and while Tommy Hourihane hit three on the trot for the Seasiders, they never looked like getting the goal they needed.

Glenfin made their substitutions with Gerard Ward going off and Jason Morrow hit two points before Kyle O'Meara added the third goal.



BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Adam Gallagher, Johnny Boyle, Dara Hoey; Aaron Keaney, Matthew Duffy, Niall Carr; Paul Brennan, Oisin Walsh (0-2); Shane McGowan, Cian McEniff (0-1,f), Adam McGlone; Timmy Govorov, Niall Dunne, Brian McHenry (0-2).

Subs: Tommy Hourihane (0-3,1f) for Dunne; Shane Carr for Keaney; Ciaran McCaughey for Govorov, all 36; Timmy Govorov for O Walsh 56.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Martin O'Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Ross Marley, Mark McGinty jnr; Odhran McGlynn (0-1); Stephen Carr, Jason Morrow (0-3,1f) David Carr, Stephen Ward, Aaron McGlynn (0-1); Ciaran Brady (2-1), Gerard Ward (0-4,1f), Daniel McGlynn (0-1).

Subs: Kyle O'Meara (1-0) for O McGlynn; Shane McGinty for Herron; Stephen McGlynn for G Ward

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)