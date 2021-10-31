Glenswilly play their way to safety as Termon remain in the dogfight

Glenswilly recovered from the concession of a first minute goal to defeat neighbours Termon and maintain their Donegal SFC status for 2022.

Glenswilly 0-17

Termon 2-6

Francie Friel’s Termon might’ve conceded the first score through Cormac Callaghan, but from their first meaningful attack a long Ryan McFadden ball was fielded by Daire McDaid, who shot past Philip O’Donnell with just 56 seconds played.

Glenswilly managed to get it together the long the half went on, only for Jamie Grant to smash home a second Termon goal late in the half and that left his team two down at the break.

In the second half, Glenswilly did enough to iron the creases and get ahead and they managed things well.

Although McDaid would add Termon’s second point with a fisted effort on nine minutes, he was hobbling from the minute the ball hit the net and was replaced on 21 minutes. He would be missed with McFadden then carrying his team almost single-handedly.

Glenswilly, slow to get going but difficult to stop, kicked five wides in the first quarter, eventually found their rhythm. They managed to score five points in succession at a stage in the contest where the only Termon score was an excellent long-range free from McFadden.

Glenswilly saw Michael Murphy score his second free of the afternoon to ensure they were just one down at the water-break, 1-2 to 0-4. They continued on the front foot with points from Caoimhin Marley and a top class Shane McDevitt score, followed by Oisin Crawford and Shaun Wogan for a lead of 0-8 to 1-2 on 26 minutes.

Seconds later Termon fashioned a second goal when Caolan Gallagher led a breakaway and laid off for Grant, on the run to his left, to power a shot into the Glenswilly net across O’Donnell. It tied up the scores, 0-8 for Glenswilly and 2-2 for Termon.

Glenswilly scored the last two points of the half, with Jack Gallagher probably fouled but still managing to lob one over and then a Murphy free to go in 0-10 to 2-2 ahead.

Both Termon and Glenswilly went into their respective quarter-finals in the last fortnight tipped to win, only to see Four Masters and Ardara swim aboard the lifeboat.

Wayward shooting from both teams meant the only score between half-time and the 39th minute was a fourth Murphy free, by which time both teams had racked up seven wides apiece.

Marley, though, broke that trend with a great score from midfield and Glenswilly were four up and probably of the school of thought that no more goal concessions would see them safe. Lingering memories from late losses to Ardara and beforehand, St Naul’s, meant little was going to be taken for granted.

Termon did see McFadden add another score, although Callaghan, who was constantly penetrating from deep and good in attack. He kicked his second point impressively for a 0-13 to 2-4 lead and Murphy, by this stage, was positioned where a No 6 would usually start.

The Donegal captain, when the fourth quarter started, was joined by half the parish as they locked down, opting to play on the break. McFadden, Termon’s go-to man, did manage to score another point and take it down to two but with the sun setting over O’Donnell Park so too were the hopes of the team from the Burn Road.

Kealan Dunleavy then kicked two in a minute and Glenswilly were 0-15 to 2-5 to the good with seven to play. Murphy’s fifth and Leigh Crerand - Glenswilly’s 10th scorer of the day - made absolutely sure. For Termon, things remain uncertain.

Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell; Mark McAteer, Ruairi Crawford, Shane McDaid; Cormac Callaghan (0-2), Jack Gallagher (0-1), Sean Collum (0-1); Leigh Crerand (0-1), Caoimhin Marley (0-2) Shaun Wogan (0-1), Oisín Crawford (0-1), Kealan Dunleavy (0-2); Shane McDevitt (0-1), Michael Murphy (0-5, 5f), Caolan Kelly. Sub: Ryan Diver for Gallagher (54)

Termon: Emmett Maguire; Conor Cassidy, Jamie Grant (1-0), Oisin Cassidy; James McSharry, Kevin McGettigan; Barry McGeehin; Ricky Gallagher; Ryan McFadden (0-4, 2f); Conor Cassidy, Bobby McGettigan, Steve McElwaine; Jack Alcorn, Anthony Grant , Daire McDaid (1-2). Subs: Caolan Gallagher for McDaid (21), Mark Gallagher or McSharry (46), Kevin McDaid for Cassidy (49), Johnny McCafferty for McGettigan (57)

Referee: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh).