Ballybofey will play host to Naomh Conaill's Donegal SFC final with St Eunan's

MacCumhaill Park
MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will host next Sunday’s Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s.
The county ground this evening passed a pitch inspection this evening with match referee Enda McFeely.
Concerns were raised last weekend when St Eunan’s overcame St Michael’s 0-10 to 0-5 in the semi-final and the subsequent fixtures that were pencilled in for the Ballybofey venue were moved elsewhere, with the IFC semi-final clash of Cloughaneely and Buncrana taking place in Convoy.
It had been mooted that the alternative was O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, the home of St Eunan’s.
It will be the fifth final meeting of the sides, with Naomh Conaill winning in 2005 following a replay and again in 2015 and St Eunan’s victorious in both 2009 and 2012.
The match throws in at 3:15pm and will be live on TG4.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.