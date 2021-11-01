Cahir Gormley wins at Celtic Box Cup

Illies Golden Gloves boxer Cahir Gormley won at the Celtic Box Cup at the weekend.
In Dungarvan, Gormley won the Youth 63.5kgs division.
In Sunday’s final, Gormley defeated Sean Roche from Drimnagh. Gormley took a 4-1 split decision in the final.
In the semi-final, Gormley took a narrow 3-2 split decision against James McDonagh (St Paul’s) having got over William Faulkner (Corpus Christi) via a 4-1 split in his quarter-final.
Illies duo Charlie Duffy and Stephen Doherty were beaten in their respective finals.
Duffy lost out to Matthew Tyndall (Docklands) in the Senior 71kgs final while Golden Gloves Cork’s Shane Cunningham edged Doherty in the Senior 86kgs decider.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.