01/11/2021

Here's the venues, dates and times for this weekend's climactic championship clashes

Jason McGee and Cloughaneely are in their third IFC final in succession

Here are the dates, times, and where decided, the venues and referees for this weekend's six Championship finals. If any of the Senior or Intermediate finals are level after normal time a replay will be fixed for the weekend of November 13/14. The Relegation finals on the other hand are both “finish on the day”.

Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill was chosen as the venue for the Senior finals following a pitch inspection on Sunday afternoon. For the moment the Senior B final is being fixed for 17:15, ie after the Senior A final. Ideally, however, this game would be played prior to the Senior A final and it is hoped that this will still be possible. Another pitch inspection in Ballybofey will take place on Thursday where it will be decided if the Senior B final can be played first.

Michael Murphy Sports Football Championship

Intermediate Championship

Saturday Nov 6, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, B Final, An Clochán Liath v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, 13.00, Anthony McCallig

Saturday Nov 6, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, A Final, An Clochán Liath v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, 15.00, Shaun McLaughlin

Senior Championship

Sunday Nov 7, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, A Final, Naomh Ádhamhnáin v Naomh Conaill, 15:15, Enda McFeely

Sunday Nov 7, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, B Final, Ard an Ratha v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, 17:15 (Provisional), Kenneth Byrne

Senior Football Championship Relegation Final

Saturday Nov 6, Donegal GAA Centre, An Tearmainn v Realt na Mara, 19:00, Ref TBC

Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Final

Saturday Nov 6, Venue TBC, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh v Naomh Ultan, 14:00, Ref TBC

