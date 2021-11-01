Griffin edged to victory on final day of Irish Intervarsity Championship

Ryan Griffin.
Ryan Griffin was pipped on the final day of the Irish Intervarsity Championship at Portsalon Golf Club.
The Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club ace led by four shots after Thursday’s second day of action.
A scintillating round of 66, six-under-par, on Thursday gave Griffin a four-shot lead.
The Maynooth University Marketing and Psychology student was out in front at seven-under after his second round.
However, Griffin carded a four-over 76 Eoin Friday with Marshall signing off with four birdies to finish on a three-under 69.
That gave Marshall a three-shot win, rounding off with a six-under-par to beat Griffin by three shots.
After playing his first seven holes in one-over par on Thursday, Griffin burst into life from the eighth, making two birdies to the turn before adding five more in a bogey-free homeward half of 30 to hit the clubhouse in 66.
That gave the Donegal man a commanding lead, but Marshall chipped away at the deficit through Friday and the Lisburn ace was well on his way by the time he birdied the par-five 17th on the Friday.
Letterkenny Golf Club’s Cian Harkin, a student at DCU, was six-over and tied for 13th.
