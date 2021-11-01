Search

01/11/2021

Griffin edged to victory on final day of Irish Intervarsity Championship

Ryan Griffin

Ryan Griffin.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ryan Griffin was pipped on the final day of the Irish Intervarsity Championship at Portsalon Golf Club.

The Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club ace led by four shots after Thursday’s second day of action.

A scintillating round of 66, six-under-par, on Thursday gave Griffin a four-shot lead.

The Maynooth University Marketing and Psychology student was out in front at seven-under after his second round.

However, Griffin carded a four-over 76 Eoin Friday with Marshall signing off with four birdies to finish on a three-under 69.

That gave Marshall a three-shot win, rounding off with a six-under-par to beat Griffin by three shots.

After playing his first seven holes in one-over par on Thursday, Griffin burst into life from the eighth, making two birdies to the turn before adding five more in a bogey-free homeward half of 30 to hit the clubhouse in 66.

That gave the Donegal man a commanding lead, but Marshall chipped away at the deficit through Friday and the Lisburn ace was well on his way by the time he birdied the par-five 17th on the Friday.

Letterkenny Golf Club’s Cian Harkin, a student at DCU, was six-over and tied for 13th.

