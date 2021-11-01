Champion Apprentice Browne-McMonagle wins again at Laytown

Morning Dew, with Joey Sheridan up, left, and Thaleeq, with Dylan Browne McMonagle up, before the Pride Of Place Maiden at the Laytown Strand Races. Photo by Rams
Newly crowned Champion Apprentice Dylan Browne-McMonagle was back in the winners’ enclosure this afternoon.
The Letterkenny man, who took receipt of the Champion Apprentice title at Naas on Sunday, won the Pride Of Place Maiden at Laytown.
Browne-McMonagle took the Dermot Weld-trained Thaleeq to victory.
The 5/4 favourite had almost two lengths on Approbare, a 14/1 chance with Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore in the saddle.
The Letterkenny man had two second-place finishes before his win.
Browne-McMonagle was second on even money favourite Arcanears and he was pipped by a neck by Teddy Boy (11/2).
