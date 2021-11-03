Sean McGoldrick back in action with win at York Hall

Sean McGoldrick after his win on Friday night
After the disappointment of having his opponent pull out late a few weeks ago, Sean McGoldrick was back in action at the weekend and it was a successful outing for the Newport, Wales fighter, who has strong links to Ballyshannon.
McGoldrick defeated Stephen Jackson 60-54 on points after six rounds at the York Hall, his first boxing action in 18 months.
McGoldrick's dad, Liam, is a native of the Cashelar, Ballyshannon area, and the McGoldrick family have kept their links to the area very much alive.
Back in March 2020 in his last outiong Sean stopped Stefan Slavchev with a fourth round ko in Cardiff.
McGoldrick is set to box again later this month on November 26th.
Each Anam Cara group is co-facilitated by an Anam Cara volunteer parent and a professional facilitator
Moville is one of the eight towns and villages in Donegal releasing untreated sewage because they do not have treatment plants
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.