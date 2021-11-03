Niall O’Donnell: ‘We realise how important this is for Letterkenny’

If you are good enough you are old enough to take a county title - it is hard to believe that 23-year-old Niall O’Donnell made his county final debut back in 2015 In a brief appearance.

Since then, the St Eunan’s youthful captain has matured into one of the best forwards in the county and has cemented a pretty regular county slot. On Sunday he will lead a young Letterkenny side into battle against hot favourites Naomh Conaill. But there is no sense of trepidation or inferiority - just a respectful self-possession.

“It is a huge occasion for the club, and I did make a brief appearance in 2015, but this is a group of players that I have grown up with through underage groups,” O’Donnell says. “There is a great bond between the lads and there is a great buzz and the whole town is buzzing, and it is just great to be back in the county final”.

But did O’Donnell imagine back in 2015 that it would be six years before he would be back in a county final?

“Probably not as in a club like St Eunan’s you are used to big days and in the past few years we have been close but did not quite get there,” he says. “But this year, when we saw the draw, we knew we had a chance to get there, and the lads worked hard, and we are in the final and that is where we want to be”.

And he admits that Eunan’s will have to be much better on Sunday if they are to prevail.

“We need to be much better as we have kind of stumbled into the final which is not a bad thing,” O’Donnell says. “But the way we have played so far will not be good enough.

“Naomh Conaill are battle hardened after a big quarter-final and a big semi-final and they are used to producing the big performances compared to us, but we will be going in to give it our best shot”.

O’Donnell is very aware that his side are underdogs against a Naomh Conaill side in their fifth final in succession.

“They are going to be very hard to beat and Gaoth Dobhair could not do it and Kilcar could not do it and they are the big teams over the last five to six years,” he says. “This is a big task for us but it is a county final and anything can happen.

“Anytime we have played them it has been close, and it has taken big players like Ciaran Thomposn and Leo McLoone to make the difference and that is what you need. We don’t know if we have that in our locker, but we will find out on Sunday”.

Sunday will be a huge occasion for this young team, so will they be able to do it?

“Definitely, it is just another game for us,” he adds. “We have been training since our young days for days like this and I definitely think we will be ready for it and it is not the first time we have played Naomh Conaill in recent years.

“We have played a lot of county finals and that should stand to us. The whole town is covered in flags and that makes you realise how important it is to Letterkenny. We are looking forward to putting our best foot forward and representing our town the best that we can”.