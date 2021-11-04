Stirring comeback falls just short for LyIT hurlers

The LyIT hurlers before the game
A superb second-half perforce wasn’t enough as the Letterkenny Institute of Technology hurlers came up just short against Queen’s on Wednesday night.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 3-14
Queen’s University, Belfast 3-17
Setanta ace Oisin Marley scored 2-7 for LyIT, whose stirring comeback went agonisingly close at the Donegal GAA Centre.
Marley led the charge with a sublime personal tally, while Ryan Hilferty also weighed in with a goal.
LyIT: Joe Doyle, Mark McGinty, Tomas Lyng, Sean O’Donnell-Browne, Joseph Greene, Paraic Curran, Ryan Hilferty (1-0), Russell Forde (0-1), Gavin Forde (0-1), Liam Eoin Campbell (0-4), Oisin Marley (2-7), Fionn Flemingm Harold Pendred.
