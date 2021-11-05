It will come down to fine margins and a lucky break - Martin Regan

There isn’t much that Martin Regan does not know about county senior football final day from his playing days to his management days he has experienced all the emotions.

Now in his seventh year wearing the manager’s bib he has guided Naomh Conaill to yet another final - Sunday’s showdown with St Eunan’s will be the club’s sixth in seven years.

But more importantly after wins in 2019 and last season Regan and Naomh Conaill are chasing that elusive three-in-a-row.

“It is a huge thing especially in our centenary year,” he said. “It is a big thing for the club and all the past members and members who have been involved in the club down the years.

Naomh Conaill have already been crowned All-County Football League Division 1 champions.

“The league was important to us this year because all the boys knew that the 2020 final would be played at the end of the league so they were all fighting for places,” Regan said. “It meant the competition for places was really high right through the league.

“And then when we won the league it was great for all the boys involved in it and then when the county boys came back that gave us another lift ahead of the championship. We are close to full strength. Eoghain McGettigan is a long term injury with a torn cruciate.

“It is horrible for him. It broke his heart coming up to the Kilcar game in the 2020 final. And I know he is finding it really tough at the moment coming up to games because he would love to be out playing.

In the absence of playmaker McGettigan on the 45, Regan has reshuffled and in what has turned out to be an inspired move. And Odhran Doherty now wears the number 11 shirt.

The move has worked with the younger of the three Doherty brothers and outstanding success. The young Fintown sharpshooter has been receiving rave reviews game after game all season.

“Odhran Doherty has given us a new outlet up front but there is no disputing Eoghain McGettigan is a massive loss and even though we are playing well without him you would sooner have him,” Regan added.

“Odhran and his brothers Eunan and Ultan have been brilliant all year. They are brilliant at training and ever since they came into the panel six or seven years ago they have been unbelievable.”

There has been great chat in recent seasons about Kilcar and Naomh and Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair and the close encounters between them.

Well you can add St Eunan’s into that mix and over the last two seasons no team has gone closer to stopping Naomh Conaill in their tracks.

Just one point separated them in the 2019 semi-final and one point was the margin again last year after extra-time with Leo McLoone grabbing a much-talked about goal.

The above hard stats are not being ignored this week ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

“We have been blessed in both semi-finals, in 2019 and 2020 to get over the line” admitted Regan.

“Last year’s semi-final went to extra-time. We were three down with not a lot of time left and we looked beaten until we got the goal everybody is still talking about. We got the break and managed to get over the line.

”In those last two semi-finals and in the league and in previous championship games there has been very little between us.

“In the last two years we have come out on the right side of the result but only by the smallest of margins.”