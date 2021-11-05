St Eunan's capable of upset - Manus Boyle

Psychology could play a major part in who takes home the Dr Maguire Cup on Sunday next when Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's meet in the decider.

That is the view of Manus Boyle, who played in seven county finals, winning five of them from 1988 to 1996.

On Sunday next (3.15 pm) Naomh Conaill will be raging hot favourites after disposing of Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar in the quarter and semi-final in commanding style while St Eunan's have been less convincing in their run, accounting for St Naul's and St Michael's.

But while most of the experts in the county are convinced that there can be only one winner on Sunday, Boyle has a different viewpoint.

"I tipped St Eunan's on a podcast at the start of the championship because there was a number of things that stood out.

"First and foremost Naomh Conaill and Kilcar were getting ready for the 2020 final, so that they had to be in fairly tip top condition at the start of the championship. They were well ahead of every other team at that stage.

"Is that going to come back to haunt them now? It must be over 10 weeks since the 2020 county final. A few weeks before that they were getting ready for that final. That is hard to sustain," says Boyle.

The Killybegs man also feels that the main Naomh Conaill focus was always on Kilcar because of what happened around the 2020 final with the subsequent appeal.

"It will be interesting to see how they come out against St Eunan's. I have no doubt that they will not take St Eunan's for granted and that they will be up for it. But I'm just wondering psychologically are they in the right place in the same way they were against Kilcar.

"While there was huge positives against Kilcar, they struggled to put Kilcar away. Without Eoghan McGettigan, they don't have that five, six point a game man, whereas St Eunan's, for me, have a couple of players who are capable of that - (Eoin) McGeehan, Shane and Niall O'Donnell, for me, are capable of that."

Boyle is a huge admirer of Shane O'Donnell, who, he said, he had watched as a young fella and managed against him. "He is capable of five, six points at his ease on any day, even more so than Niall.

"So they have potential matchwinners, whereas, especially against Kilcar, Naomh Conaill had to work extremely hard for each score. It was all breaks from the back. They don't have that Michael Murphy type player, a Paddy McBrearty type player, a go-to player, whereas St Eunan's do."

The question for Manus Boyle is, can St Eunan's produce that one big performance that he feels they have the personnel to do.

"I do think Naomh Conaill and Kilcar are still the two best teams in the county. Eunan's have had a handy enough draw. Yeah, they got beat by Kilcar first day out but Kilcar had a massive warm up game in playing Naomh Conaill a couple of weeks before.

"Kilcar blew them away in the final quarter. You just wonder did they learn enough from that. They just seem to be doing enough, against Bundoran, against St Michael's. They haven't reached anywhere near the potential they have," said Boyle, adding that Conor O'Donnell snr, Aaron Deeney and Conor Parke have looked very good coming from the back.

"Naomh Conaill will be favourites but there is a big game in St Eunan's, whether it be this one or not.

"If St Eunan's are missing anything it is the Anthony Thompson type player, Leo McLoone, Marty Boyle, somebody that has four or five championships in their back pocket; know what to expect going into the game, know how to handle everything about playing in a county final.

"But also, when you are young, you have no fear. Playing without fear could be a vital asset to them.

"I started out tipping Eunan's at the start of the year and I still think they are capable of an upset," says Boyle.