Cloughaneely and Dungloe square off in Intermediate B final

Cloughaneely and Dungloe square off in the IFC final this afternoon in Letterkenny, with their reserves also the pairing in the curtain-raiser - the Intermediate B final, throw-in 1pm.



Adrian Houston, the Cloughaneely reserve manager, is excited about the fact that the clubs two teams are facing Dungloe’s two teams.



“There is great excitement around the two with the two teams in the finals. There is a great buzz with all the flags and bunting that is up,” Houston said.



“Everybody is talking about and the only thing people want you to talk about is the games.”

Cloughaneely who last won the B championship two seasons ago. They defeated Red Hughs in the final. They take an unbeaten run into the final having beaten Naomh Columba, Gaeil Fhanada and Buncrana in the group games.



They received a walkover win over Burt, in the quarter final and saw off Naomh Columba again in the semi-final.



“We had four tight games including two against Naomh Columba,” Houston added. “They were all tough games and prepared us well for Dungloe.”



The manager who said he can’t wait until throw-in on Saturday has reported no injury worries. The starting team is expected to be along similar lines as the one that put Naomh Columba to the sword last time out.



For Dungloe Intermediate Reserve manager Paul McGarvey, it will be a very special day. He has some golden oldies like the ageless Raymond Sweeney and Shaun Sharkey and new boy and dual player Richie Ryan to boost Dungloe’s challenge against a Cloughaneely side that contains the one and only Denis Boyle, the man with magic in his boots.



“It is a great honour and a testament to the parish to have two teams in a final,” McGarvey said. “We are in five finals altogether and already we have won two of them with the U-15s and the hurlers and the Ladies got to a Junior A final, so there is a great buzz around the place.



“We had Naomh Brid, Red Hugh’s, Malin and Dunkineely in our group so we won all those games. We beat Convoy and Buncrana in the semi-final”



“Cloughaneely are in Division One and of course Denis Boyle is their dangerman and he has such vast experience and craft. But we have Raymond Sweeney and Shaun Sharkey as well as a few good young lads.



“And we have five of the hurlers on our squad and it is a testament to the parish that we can field a hurling team and win a county championship. Richie Ryan, James McCole, Conor Diver, Chris Boyle and Nicholas Wehrly.



“That hurling win is massive for us and the more games lads are playing the better. So it is all good”.