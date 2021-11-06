Cloughaneely bridge the pandemic to retain Intermediate B Football Championship

Cloughaneely retained Intermediate B Football Championship crown in three seasons with victory over Dungloe in this afternoon's curtain-raiser.

Cloughaneely 0-10

Dungloe 0-8

Winners in 2019 and with no competition played last year, they had two points to spare in the end against a Dungloe team who made them fight till the bitter end. Dungloe played against the wind initially and did most of the pressing. But Cloughaneely relied on crumbs led by a point at the first water-break, 0-3 to 0-2.

Sean McBride hit two of the points either side of a fine strike from Sean Geaney. David McCarron - from a free - and Eoin Duggan from play, all inside eight minutes, hit the points for Dungloe, who also had two balls drop into ‘keeper Michael McGinley.

Dungloe may have dominated the first half but the second quarter was Cloughaneely’s. Whatever was in the Falcarragh water had the desired effect. James Coll edged them four ahead and the lively Sean Geeney landed three points - one of them from a free.

Cloughaneely went in 0-6 to 0-2 at half- time. They kicked for home on the resumption with the ageless Denis Boyle landing two vital frees to keep Dungloe at arm’s length throughout the second period. They were 0-8 to 0-5 in front by the second half water-break.

Dungloe did put in a spurt in the final quarter and twice cut the Cloughaneely lead to two points, with Boyle adding two more. Old hands Shaun Sharkey, Raymond Sweeney, young Conor Diver and Caolan Ward posted the Dungloe second half points.

Cloughaneely: Michael McGinley; Eoin Duggan, Eamonn Curran, Brian Boyle; Diarmuid Coyle, James Coll, Cormac Coyle; Michael McCauland, Gerard Maguire; Remy Moran, Dennis Boyle (0-4,4f), Ronan Cannon; Sean Geaney (0-3, 1f), Sean McBride (0-2,1f), Caolan Ferry. Subs: Keelan Gallagher for Christopher Barrett (29); Sean Coll for G Maguire (half-time)

Dungloe: Ciaran Sharkey; Eoin Duugan (0-1), Ray Sweeney (0-1), Doalty Boyle; Eimhin Bonner, Rory McLaughlin, Chris Boyle; James McCole (0-1), Caolan Ward (0-2); Adam McCaffrey, Shaun Sharkey (0-2,1f), David McCarron (0-1,1f); Conor Diver (0-1), Richie Ryan, Dylan Boyle. Subs: Aaron McCafferty for E Bonner, Benny McGarvey for D Boyle (both 52).

Referee: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)