06/11/2021

Late Blake goal keeps St Mary's Convoy afloat and downs Naomh Ultan

St Mary's Convoy's Peter Blake kept his side in the IFC for 2022

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin at Pairc Taobhóige

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Super-sub Peter Blake was the St Mary's Convoy hero as his 61st minute goal against Naomh Ultan ensured that the Finn Valley men remain in Intermediate championship football for another year.

St Mary's Convoy 1-8
Naomh Ultan 1-5

A long high ball into the strong bitter winter wind was flicked down into the path of Blake and the Convoy sharpshooter held off the challenge of a few Naomh Ultan defenders before coolly slipping the ball to the net.

Blake’s brilliant strike put the winners ahead by 1-8 to 1-5 as 14-man Naomh Ultan launched a few last gasp attacks, but time ran out for the south Donegal men.

But they can have few complaints as Convoy were the better team, especially playing into a big wind in the second half after they turned over leading by 0-7 to 1-2 at the break. Naomh Ultan’s cup of woe was complete as they lost wing back Joe Alvey to a second yellow card after a tackle on Conal McDermott five minutes from time.

Convoy had the benefit of the big breeze in the opening half and opened their account through a well struck Joe McGill point from play after just two minutes. This was quickly added to by veteran John Doherty in the third minute.

And full-forward Anthony Browne made it 0-3 to 0-0 by the seventh minute. Naomh Ultan were settling into the game and Cian Kennedy got them off the mark with a pointed free in the 10th minute.

McGill increased the winner’s advantage with a well struck 40-metre free just after the first water-break. Convoy had a lot of possession in this period but hit six wides and they were with a real sucker punch goal in the 18th minute.

In a rare sortie deep into the Convoy defence, Alvey found James Byrne who broke the ball to the pacey Darragh Murrin who shepherded the ball over the line. Suddenly Naomh Ultan were level and then inspirational 41-year-old veteran Aiden Duddy steamed up the field and hit a fine point to put the Dunkineely side into the lead.

Shell-shocked Convoy did respond before the break with three points from the accurate boot of McGill to put them into a 0-7 to 1-2 half-time lead.

It looked well set up for Naomh Ultan with the big wind at their backs, but it was Convoy who played patient, controlled football in the third quarter.

Cian Kennedy tied up matters with two frees to leave it 1-4 to 0-7. Convoy had thrown on Blake and Paddy Dolan and both players made a big difference. Blake caught a good ball and arced over a fine point to put Convoy back in the lead by 0-8 to 1-4 in the 52nd minute.

But Kennedy levelled matters with a monster point to set up a fine finish. And that was superbly supplied by Blake, who will remember this one with pride.

But Naomh Ultan missed the power and presence of Alan Lyons up front and he came on very late in the game.

St Mary's Convoy: Emmett Doherty; Liam Prunty, John A Kee, Matthew Coyle; Conal McDermott, John Doherty, Bryan McNamee; Raymond McNamee, Liam Toye; Benny Bonner (0-1), Laurence McMullan, Jack Blake; Paul O’Leary, Anthony Browne (0-1) Joseph McGill (0-4, 3f) Subs: Peter Blake (1-1) for Matthew Coyle (half-time), Paddy Dolan for Paul O’Leary (45), Ciaran Dolan for Benny Bonner (57) Michael Patton for Anthony Browne (60)

Naomh Ultan: Donal Murrin; Mark Hutchison, Jordan Watters, Kevin McGuinness; Joe Alvey, Aiden Duddy (0-1) Jack Boyle; Dermot Gallier, Daniel Gallagher; James Byrne (0-1) Cian Kennedy (0-3, 1f) Daniel Patrick White; Peter Alvey, Aaron Kyles, Darragh Murrin (1-0).Subs; Alan Lyons for James Byrne (56)

Referee: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)

