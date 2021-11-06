Search

06/11/2021

Bundoran come good in second half as they retain their senior status

Paul Brennan - three great points for Bundoran

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Bundoran staged a great comeback in the second half to retain their senior championship status after a classic encounter and extra-time against Termon at the Donegal Training Centre, Convoy.

Bundoran 0-20
Termon 1-16

Three Paul Brennan points in the first period of extra-time turned this game Bundoran's way, as they went ahead for the first time.
And they would hold on despite a late Termon rally with Ryan McFadden firing over with the last kick of the contest from a 13m free.
Termon had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and could have had a goal inside 10 seconds as Ricky Gallagher broke clear but his pass was overhit.
Steve McElwaine got them on the scoreboard on three minutes and James McSharry added another after an Anthony Grant mark.
Cian McEniff finally got Bundoran up and running from a free on 10 minutes and by the first half water break Termon were 0-5 to 0-3 ahead.
Ryan McFadden, Aaron Reid and Ricky Gallagher got their other points while Alan Russell and Tommy Hourihane replied for Bundoran.
Hourihane would combine with Paul Brennan for two more points after the break with Steve McElwaine getting one for Termon.
Cian McEniff drew Bundoran level while McElwaine and Adam McGlone traded points to leave it 0-7 each on 27 minutes.
Then Bundoran pulled three clear through Ricky Gallagher, Aaron Reid and Bobby McGettigan (after a poor kick-out). Ryan McFadden was almost in for a goal.
Two minutes into added time Timmy Gorovov was sent through but he opted to take a point when a goal was on.
Half-time: Termon 0-10, Bundoran 0-8.
It looked curtains for Bundoran when Termon won the throw-in and Ricky Gallagher got in to hit a goal for Termon and a five point lead. But they would not score again before the second half water break as Bundoran cut the lead with points from Cian McEniff (play and free), Adam McGlone and two from Shane McGowan to leave it all square - 1-10 to 0-13.
Termon were almost in for a goal after the water break but the ball was just in front of Barruy McGeehin. His fisted effort was deflected over the bar by Conor Carty. Ricky Gallagher doubled the lead on 54 minutes
Steve McElwaine edged Termon ahead but two fantastic Paul Brennan points in a minute had Bundoran ahead for the first time in the game. Brennan would add another on the stroke of half-time in extra-time.
Tommy Hourihane converted a free after good work by Alan Russell and James Stewart but Ryan McFadden replied at the other end. Stewart hit the sidenetting as Cian McEniff edged Bundoran three ahead but again McFadden won and pointed a free with four minutes left.

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Adam Gallagher, Johnny Boyle, Matthew Duffy; Brian McHenry, Shane McGowan, Dara Hoey; Paul Brennan, Ciaran McCaughey; Timmy Govorov, Adam McGlone, Niall Carr; Cian McEniff, Alan Russell, Tommy Hourihane.
Subs: James Steward for McCaughey 36; Niall Dunne for Adam Gallagher 48; Shane Carr for McHenry

TERMON: Emmett Gallagher; Caolan Gallagher, Kevin McDaid, Oisin Cassidy; Jamie Grant, Kevin McGettigan, James McSharry; Ricky Gallagher, Ryan McFadden; Aaron Reid, Steve McElwaine, Jack Alcorn; Anthony Grant, Bobby McGettigan, Barry McGeehin.
Subs: Evan Coleman for McGettigan; James Doherty for C Gallagher 49; Jamie Gallagher for McSharry 60+25. Extra-time: Conor Cassidy for A Reid; Aaron Reid for J Gallagher; James McSharry for McElwaine.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada)

