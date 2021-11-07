St Naul's comeback gets the better of Four Masters in County Division 3 final

St Naul's celebrate victory in the U15C County final
St Naul’s were crowned County U-15 Division 3 champions following a comeback win over neighbours Four Masters on Friday night in Convoy.
St Naul’s 3-14
Four Masters 3-9
At one stage the side from Mountcharles were 2-7 to 1-2 in arrears but got things going the longer the game went on to run out five-point winners. At half-time it was 2-7 to 1-8 for Masters with John Flannery and Thomas Carr goaling for the Donegal town team.
Kevin Rose played a huge part of St Naul’s win with 2-3 in all and Tommy Friel put in an excellent personal showing to score 1-5. Matthew McInern grabbed five points, two of which came from frees, with Jamie Kennedy also scoring a point.
However, Zak Campbell put a second half penalty wide and Darragh Griffin later picked up two yellow cards and St Naul’s ended up winning an entertaining match by five points.
