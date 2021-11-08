'We wanted to prove people wrong' - Shane O'Donnell

Man of the Match Shane O'Donnell says that St Eunan's wanted to prove a point in Sunday's county final.

O'Donnell scored two points and left with the Peadar McGeehin Man of the Match Award.

It was a day to savout for St Eunan's as they toppled red hot favourites Naomh Conaill. They had ten points to spare after a 1-11 to 0-4 win and were good value for it.

“People were writing us off and that gave us a big lift,” O'Donnell said.

“We wanted to prove people wrong. People said we were on the lucky side of the draw and were only scraping results. At the end of the day, it's the result in the final that matters.

“It's hard to descrobe this. I'm just full of emotin. We had a job to do and we did it.

“It was a great team performance. This has been a long time coming. We were unlucky the last few years, but we knew that we had it in us.”

Stung by the pain of back-to-back semi-final defeats to Naomh Conaill – by a point each time – St Eunan's headed to Ballybofey with confidence high.

“We knew that we had it in us,” O'Donnell said.

“We had a good bit of belief. Rory (Kavanagh) has instilled that into us. We were confident that we could produce a performance.”

On the Man of the Match award, O'Donnell said: “You could have given it to any number of men who had their hands up. This was a team performance and it's the big cup that matters.”