Donegal boxer Brett McGinty back in action tonight

Brett McGinty is back in action tonight
Donegal boxer Brett McGinty is back in action this evening seeking to extend his unbeaten start to his professional career.
The St Johnston middleweight, a former stellar and highly decorated amateur, makes his fourth appearance as a professional with boxing legend Ricky Hatton in his corner at the Coventry Skydome Arena, live and free on Channel 5.
McGinty's latest bout will be part of the undercard of the Shakan Pitters V Reece Cartwright WBC International Light Heavyweight title fight.
