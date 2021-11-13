Survival boost for Finn Harps as Waterford held in Longford

Finn Harps will go into the final league game of the season knowing that a win at home to Longford Town should be enough to secure Premier Division safety.
That’s after Longford Town held Waterford FC to a draw on Saturday night.
A Dean Williams penalty on 75 minutes ensured the game would finish 1-1 at Bishopsgate.
Anthony Wordsworth had put Waterford in front ten minutes earlier as the Munster side sought the win that would see them move above Harps in the Premier Division table.
But on a night when a victory was so badly needed, Waterford were unable to deliver the three points and they now find themselves favourites to finish in the relegation play-off spot of 9th position.
It sets up what promises to be an exciting final night of league action in the top division.
Harps will meet Longford Town in Ballybofey at 7.45pm and at the same time Waterford FC will host St. Patrick’s Athletic.
With Harps having a much better goal average than Waterford, Ollie Horgan’s side only have to equal Waterford’s result to finish outside the bottom two.
FIXTURES, FRIDAY NIGHT, NOVEMBER 19 - ALL GAMES 7.45PM
Dundalk v Derry City
Finn Harps v Longford Town
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United
Sligo Rovers v Bohemians
Waterford v St. Patrick’s Athletic
